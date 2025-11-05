Leaked PS5 symbols hint at Sony's potential plans for a big PS5 to PC crossover

'Cross-Buy' suggests Sony may replicate Microsoft's Xbox Play Anywhere strategy, between the PlayStation ecosystem and PC

It would be a pro-consumer move for Sony and Rockstar to include GTA 6 in Cross-Buy plans, if legitimate

Microsoft has made huge changes in the gaming console market, with its Xbox brand prioritizing gamers' ability to play first-party games across a variety of platforms beyond its Xbox Series X|S consoles – and a fresh hint suggests Sony could follow suit.

Dataminer Amethxst on X spotted new symbols that indicate Sony could be preparing for a major PC crossover, with both symbols labelled 'Cross-Buy' and 'PS5/PC', which could mean owners of both a PC and a PS5 console will benefit from a 'play anywhere' setup.

The play anywhere suggestion may sound familiar, and that's because Microsoft has had its Xbox Play Anywhere feature implemented for nearly a decade, and has grown to work with new Xbox games like Indiana Jones and The Great Circle or Gears of War: Reloaded, which allows owners of a PC and an Xbox console to play purchased games (that are supported) between both platforms.

It's also worth noting that Sony previously had this Cross-Buy term active during the PS Vita handheld era, allowing purchased PS3 games to be played on the device at no extra cost.

Both Microsoft and Sony have stepped up efforts to bring exclusive games to other platforms besides the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, respectively. Microsoft has recently spearheaded that charge with years' worth of games on PC, and now, a growing library of games is moving over to what many would consider its rival, the PlayStation ecosystem.

While Sony hasn't been reciprocal about exclusive PlayStation games coming to Xbox consoles, it has made increasing efforts to bring these games to PC players, and there's now a large number of them available on Steam and the Epic Games Launcher. In that case, it might not come as a surprise to see an attempt to strengthen the PC crossover via this Cross-Buy method.

I didn't think this and @Zuby_Tech's post would go viral, so:- The screen is real (see video below)- The symbols are present on PS5 (not PS4)- The symbols are official Sony 'fonts' (uf-code: EF5B to EF61)You can see them yourself by searching for my ID: yAmethxst https://t.co/abU35ihfHG pic.twitter.com/xz6e5u14v6November 4, 2025

The question of whether this indicates a PlayStation PC launcher and store is on the way is at the forefront of speculation, and may be an attempt to rival Valve's Steam storefront. However, what is clear despite the skepticism online regarding the symbols and their legitimacy, is that it is seemingly real, as Amethxst validates in a further tweet (available above).

If this is indeed what the Cross-Buy name implies, then that will also raise reasonable speculation over Sony's potential plans for bringing its PlayStation exclusives to PC on day one, in the same manner as Xbox Game Pass titles launching on PC and Xbox simultaneously.

It will also be interesting to see if this will only impact PlayStation's first-party games, because if this is legitimate and third-party games are also included, then there's one on everyone's mind that would be the highlight of a major PS5 to PC crossover.

Analysis: Sony and Rockstar Games have a perfect opportunity to capitalize on a GTA 6 PS5 and PC crossover

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Now I know I'm not the only one who instantly thought of GTA 6 when seeing this Cross-Buy symbol. While I'm fully aware that it would most likely be for PlayStation games only, especially since that's how Xbox Play Anywhere works, Sony and Rockstar Games would be passing up on a great chance to collaborate on a Cross-Buy edition of GTA 6.

In theory, this would essentially allow PC players (who already own a PS5 console) to make a down payment for the PC edition (with single-player and online cross saves) that is highly likely to be set for launch in a few years, and further strengthen the incentive to buy the highly anticipated title on PS5.

It's a much more beneficial proposal than a double dip, as it's consumer-friendly, since some will be reluctant to buy the game again later on PC, or may be hesitant to buy on console to begin with, from fear of missing out.

I have no doubts that this would likely mean a Cross-Buy GTA 6 edition would come at an extra cost, but as a PS5 and PC owner, I'd have no qualms paying slightly more than usual, knowing that I won't have to worry about buying the game and starting all over again on PC when it launches.

Do I see this happening? Absolutely not, but it would be a great move from both Sony and Rockstar if it did.

