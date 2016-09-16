Everything you need to know about Xbox Play Anywhere

Microsoft has launched a brand new exciting program for Xbox and Windows 10 this week called Play Anywhere.

Xbox Play Anywhere might sound like a fairly dismissive title – "So, where can I play?" "We don't know, anywhere we guess" – but it's actually a pretty big deal for gamers with both Xbox and Windows 10 PCs.

What is it?

Xbox Play Anywhere is a cross-buy program that will allow gamers who digitally purchase games to play them on both their console and PC at no extra cost.

This means that if you're tired of playing a game on your Xbox One, you can pick it up where you left off on your Windows 10 PC, taking your save games, add-ons, and achievements with you.

How to make the magic happen

To make Play Anywhere work for you you will, of course, need access to a PC running Windows 10 and an Xbox One.

Once you have these then all you have to do is make sure that the Windows 10 Anniversary update has been installed on your PC and that your Xbox One is running the latest update.

Then it's simply a matter of logging into your Xbox Live/Microsoft account and downloading your Xbox Play Anywhere games.

Which games work on Play Anywhere?

Before you start your digital download spree, it's worth noting that not every game you purchase digitally will be Play Anywhere compatible.

To make things clear, Play Anywhere titles will be marked with a Play Anywhere icon on www.xbox.com, in the Xbox Store, and in the Windows Store.

Right now the official Play Anywhere site lists 12 games as supporting the feature, including its launch title ReCore, and Microsoft has said that it will continue to update the list are more games are added.

It doesn't matter which platform you purchase the game on, so long as you're logged into the same Microsoft account. Just don't expect to be able to play on two devices at the same time. Sorry to anyone who was looking forward to playing their PC with their hands whilst practicing their foot gaming on Xbox.

Where can I buy Play Anywhere games?

If you're a fan of buying physical games, you're out of luck – Play Anywhere is an exclusively digital feature.

This is most likely to stop players attempting to purchase physical games, download them on their second device, and then trade the disc in. Where is the trust?

Regardless, there are plenty of places you can purchase or pre-order Play Anywhere games online including your Xbox One console, the Xbox App, the Windows Store, Xbox.com, Microsoft.com. In addition, some participating online retailers will also provide digital game codes.