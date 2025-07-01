Streams 4K video, backs up your phone, and still skips cloud storage entirely

The TerraMaster F4 SSD promises home privacy, but may offload all maintenance responsibility onto the user

Up to 32TB of SSD speed sounds impressive, but your router might bottleneck it

As local storage continues to evolve, some brands now offer compact network-attached systems that emphasize privacy, speed, and media versatility.

The TerraMaster F4 SSD provides support for up to 32TB of SSD storage using four 8TB SSDs, and supports file systems such as EXT4, BTRFS, exFAT, and NTFS.

It bypasses the need for cloud-based platforms by incorporating hardware-level encryption and data segregation for over 20 user accounts.

Performance metrics meet household use cases

The device is powered by a quad-core ARM-based Rockchip RK3568 processor clocked at up to 2.0GHz, with hardware decoding support for H.264 and H.265 codecs and resolutions up to 4K@60fps.

It also features 8GB of DDR4 RAM, expandable to 32GB using two SODIMM slots.

Network capabilities include a 2.5GbE port and a 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface, while HDMI 2.0 offers 4K display output.

TerraMaster F4 SSD can also stream to TVs and tablets using standard protocols like uPnP and DLNA, and support for media servers such as Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby suggests it will be compatible with the majority of home setups.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The F4 SSD is built around a 5G Ethernet port, reportedly offering speeds up to five times faster than standard Gigabit connections, supporting high-throughput scenarios.

However, in practical terms, users will likely be limited by the speed of their broader home network, not just the NAS hardware.

Software features include backup tools (including cloud sync and snapshot), AI photo management, VPN server, and remote access via TNAS.online, which enables downloads and uploads through the cloud.

Security features include TRAID, a flexible array system that optimizes space while providing redundancy.

It also supports RAID 0/1/5/6/10, JBOD, and includes tools such as S.M.A.R.T., bad block scan, SSD trim, and hot spare management.

TerraMaster’s SPC control system is another layer that restricts app access based on verified permissions.

The F4 SSD also allows bi-directional syncing with cloud platforms like Google Drive and Dropbox.

This hybrid capability, while useful, may seem counterintuitive in a product designed to replace cloud reliance.

The NAS also features tool-free SSD installation with a drawer-style enclosure, making drive upgrades accessible to beginners.

Cooling is handled by a quiet convection fan system, reportedly keeping standby noise around 19dB, like the TerraMaster D4 SSD. Such silence may be beneficial in noise-sensitive environments like home studios or bedrooms.

The system operates on TOS 6.0 and supports up to 128 user accounts, 128 user groups, and 8 shared folder sync tasks.

This makes it suitable for advanced home users or small studios needing high-speed, private data access.

The TerraMaster F4 SSD is ambitious in scope, but its value will depend on whether users make full use of its features.

Via TechPowerUp