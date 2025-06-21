TerraMaster D4 SSD packs massive storage and extreme data transfer speed up to 40Gbps

Designed for silence, this SSD stays whisper-quiet even when under full creative workflow load

With USB4 and NVMe support, it rivals internal storage in speed and reliability

TerraMaster has introduced the D4 SSD, a 4-bay direct-attached storage (DAS) device that promises to combine ultra-fast speeds with a portable design.

Built to accommodate up to four M.2 NVMe drives, the D4 supports a maximum capacity of 32TB, up to 40Gbps data transfer bandwidth, and read/write speeds up to 3224MB/s when configured as RAID 0 via macOS Disk Utility.

However, it achieves this only under ideal conditions with top-tier drives such as the Samsung 990 PRO. In single-disk operations, read speeds taper to about 1608MB/s, which is more in line with what many expect from high-end external drives.

The D4 SSD is barely larger than an Apple Mac Mini, yet it houses four high-performance SSDs.

Its compact design, along with an active convection cooling system featuring a second-generation temperature-controlled fan and four internal heat sensors, ensures stable performance during heavy workloads.

Noise levels drop to 19dB in idle mode, keeping it virtually silent, which is important for audio-sensitive environments like editing suites.

Its compatibility with 12–20V input adapters allows it to share power bricks with common laptops and monitors, reducing the need for extra accessories during travel.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TerraMaster’s decision to support USB 4 means broad compatibility across Thunderbolt and legacy USB protocols.

It says this device is optimized for media professionals and aims to match the performance of internal NVMe storage, whether in 8K footage editing or expanding a macOS boot drive.

It also supports automatic backup tools for Windows and mobile platforms and integrates seamlessly with macOS Time Machine.

This level of flexibility might give it an edge over the best portable hard drive options, but only for those needing such advanced throughput.

While the D4 SSD presents an appealing profile for its intended audience, it is not the only compact device with high storage potential.

The GMKtec NucBox G9 mini PC, for instance, functions as a full NAS system at a lower price.

Although it can't reach the nearly 40Gbps speeds of the D4, nor is it a DAS, it includes broader capabilities like networking, compute power, and a more integrated interface for home labs or small businesses.

The D4 SSD straddles the line between high-end convenience and niche overkill. It could be the best external SSD for professionals who need fast, reliable, and compact storage, but more casual users or those on tighter budgets might consider alternatives.

This device is available on the TerraMaster official website and Amazon for $299.99.