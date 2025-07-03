Without a premium SSD, that 40Gbps promise won’t amount to much in real life

TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus' passive cooling may keep things quiet, but it won’t stop thermal throttling under pressure

Mac users may be fine, but Windows users should double-check their ports before buying

TerraMaster is preparing to launch the D1 SSD Plus, a portable high-speed SSD enclosure that claims to deliver some of the fastest write speeds seen in consumer hardware.

When paired with a Samsung 990 Pro 4TB and tested on an Apple M4 Pro Mac mini, the company says the D1 achieved write speeds of 3,498MB/s and read speeds of 3,641MB/s.

“Transfer 3GB files in ~1 second,” the company notes, thanks to a USB4 interface capable of 40Gbps bandwidth.

Built for speed, but what about consistency?

The transfer speed is impressive on paper, but performance will still hinge on real-world workflows, especially outside tightly controlled benchmarks.

The D1 SSD Plus uses a PCIe M.2 2280 NVMe interface and supports SSDs up to 8TB. The enclosure is fanless, relying on a fully enclosed aluminum alloy chassis that reportedly offers three times the usual heat dissipation area.

TerraMaster promises silent, stable performance even under full load, but without active cooling, thermal throttling during prolonged operations might still be a factor to consider, especially in mobile editing environments.

The device supports Thunderbolt 5/4/3 and USB standards ranging from 4.0 to 3.0.

It aims to work seamlessly across macOS and Windows systems, although TerraMaster cautions that “some Windows PCs with Thunderbolt 3 interfaces may have incomplete support for the USB4 protocol,” potentially leading to detection issues.

This external SSD comes with built-in safeguards against voltage surges, electrostatic discharge, and short circuits.

It also supports TerraMaster’s TDAS app for mobile backup, and TPC Backupper for Windows PCs, both of which offer incremental and differential backup options.

This might appeal to those comparing devices for the best portable hard drive, although users seeking simpler plug-and-play options may find the extra steps a barrier.

The TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus brings raw speed and utility, yet the very features that make it powerful, like its reliance on top-tier SSDs and compatibility with advanced protocols, also limit its accessibility.