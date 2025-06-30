If you’re in the market for a large capacity portable SSD, the Crucial X10 is a solid choice.

This matte blue external drive combines speed, durability, and a massive 8TB of storage in a compact, travel-friendly form.

Whether you’re editing videos on the go, backing up large files, or just need dependable extra space, the X10 delivers fast, reliable performance without needing to open up your desktop or laptop.

Crucial X10 portable SSD: was $779.99 now $439.99 at Adorama The Crucial X10 portable SSD offers ultra-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 performance with read speeds up to 2,100MB/s, making it ideal for creators, students, and gamers needing quick access to large files. Its compact, matte blue design is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance and drop-tested up to 9.8 feet. If it's out of stock on Adorama, try B&H and Amazon which all have it for the same price.

With read speeds up to 2100MB per second over USB 3.2 Gen 2, it’s fast enough to run large applications or work directly off the drive.

It’s twice as fast as the Crucial X9 and outpaces many internal SATA and PCIe SSDs. That makes it a strong fit for content creators, students, or professionals who need performance that keeps up no matter where they are.

The X10 works with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iPad Pro, and major game consoles including PlayStation and Xbox. It connects via USB C and includes a USB C to C cable, with support for USB A.

The portable drive is IP65 rated for dust and water resistance and is drop tested for falls up to 3 meters, or nearly 10 feet. Whether you’re commuting, traveling, or tossing it in a backpack, it’s built to handle real-world use.

8TB of space is enough for over 500,000 4K images or more than 500 hours of video footage, which should be plenty for most people.

At the time of writing, the X10 8TB was available from a number of retailers for just $439.99, making it one of the most affordable high-capacity SSDs on the market.

While it is currently out of stock on Amazon and backordered at Adorama and B&H new stock is expected to arrive shortly.

If you’re planning ahead or expanding your setup soon, this is a smart storage upgrade worth considering. You can see what we thought of the drive in our review of the X10 here.