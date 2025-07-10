The Crucial P310 4TB is on sale for just $200 this Amazon Prime Day - that's a fantastic saving of just over $130. It's the lowest price yet for this internal SSD.

For 4TB of storage (which can hold hundreds of thousands of photos) $200 is a stunningly low price, and the SSD is rated 4.7 out of 5 starts with almost 2,500 reviews - this SSD deal is one of the best I've spotted this prime day.

We've spent hundreds of hours testing SSDs, and the specs on this one are pretty good. It's compatible with workstations, desktops, and gaming consoles - so can be used for pretty much anything you might need.

Today's top SSD deal

Save 40% Crucial P310 4TB: was $334 now $200 at Amazon The Crucial P310 4TB is most definitely portable, but it's also powerful - with up to 40% better performance-to-power ratio than previous Gen4 SSDs. It has a 6000 write speed and fantastic reviews - so it's worth considering.

More deals

I've been keeping my eye on all the top storage deals, and this Prime Day I'm seeing loads. Even our number one portable SSD is on sale, and it's definitely one to take a look if you want an external drive. Across Amazon and elsewhere, some big names like Samsung, Seagate, and eBuyer all having prices slashed, so now is the time if you're in the market.

