Elsa Japan launches powerful workstation PC with Radeon AI Pro R9700 GPU

Veluga-D A70S G6 pairs Ryzen 7 9700X CPU with 64GB DDR5 memory

Includes PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 expansion slots, 1,000W power supply, and quiet cooling system for stable professional use

Elsa Japan has launched the Veluga-D A70S G6, the world’s first PC to feature AMD’s Radeon AI Pro R9700. The workstation is available now through Elsa’s direct store at 498,000 yen, or around $3,360.

The Radeon AI Pro R9700 is AMD’s most powerful GPU so far. It delivers 96 TFLOPS of compute performance with 32GB of GDDR6 memory. Inference is rated at 1,531 TOPS with a 300W TDP.

The GPU is designed specifically for local AI workloads such as generative AI and large language models, allowing professionals to process demanding tasks without relying on cloud resources.

Japan-only

The Veluga pairs the GPU with an AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor, an eight-core Zen 5 CPU running between 3.8GHz and 5.5GHz.

The system comes with 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and can be expanded to 128GB.

Storage options range from 1TB to 8TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSDs, delivering speeds close to maximum Gen4 limits.

The Veluga-D A70S G6 is built around the AMD B650 chipset with a microATX board, leaving room for expansion. It includes one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot (occupied by the GPU) and four PCIe 4.0 x16 slots for additional cards. Power is provided by a 1,000W supply certified to 80PLUS Gold standards.

System cooling is handled by a large, quiet air cooler on the CPU and three case fans - two 120mm units at the front and one at the rear. The case measures 220 x 460 x 465mm, weighs 14.25kg, and follows a standard mid-tower format.

The front panel has two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports, plus audio jacks. The rear panel adds one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, and four USB 2.0 Type-A ports. There are HDMI and DisplayPort outputs.

Networking includes a 2.5Gbps LAN port along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Audio is provided by 7.1-channel HD output and an S/PDIF connector.

Windows 11 Pro comes pre-installed, and the system ships with a three-year send-back warranty.

Elsa was originally founded in Germany in 1980 and became very well known for its video cards before going bankrupt in 2002. Its Japanese arm, begun in 1997, became independent the same year and continues to sell professional hardware exclusively in Japan.

For that reason, it sadly seems unlikely we’ll ever see the Veluga-D A70S G6 released globally.

Via PCWatch