This 'ZombieAgent' zero click vulnerability allows for silent account takeover - here's what we know
ChatGPT was vulnerable to prompt injection, too
- OpenAI’s new “apps” feature enables ChatGPT to connect with external services like email and storage
- Radware discovered “ZombieAgent,” a prompt injection flaw allowing hidden commands to exfiltrate or propagate data
- Exploits include zero-click, one-click, persistence, and worm-like propagation; OpenAI patched it December 16
OpenAI recently introduced a new feature for ChatGPT which, unfortunately, also puts users at risk of data exfiltration and persistent access.
In December 2025, a feature called Connectors finally moved out of beta and into general availability. This feature allows ChatGPT to connect to numerous other apps, such as calendars, cloud storage, email accounts, and similar - gaining more context and thus providing users with better, more relevant responses.
The feature is now called ‘apps’ but, according to security researchers Radware, also opens up the tool to a major vulnerability - prompt injection attacks.
Four methods of abuse
Radware dubbed the vulnerability 'ZombieAgent' and in practice, it’s not that much different from the vulnerabilities we’ve seen in Gemini and other GenAI tools.
Connecting ChatGPT to, Gmail, for example, allows the tool to read incoming emails and give contextual answers about conversations, scheduled calls and meetings, pending invitations, and similar.
However, an incoming email could contain a hidden malicious prompt - something written in white font on a white background, or with font size 0. Invisible to the human eye, but still readable by the machine.
If the victim asks ChatGPT to read that email, the tool could execute those hidden commands without user consent or interaction. The commands could be pretty much anything, from exfiltrating sensitive data to a third-party server, to using the inbox to propagate further.
Radware identified four ways in which ZombieAgent can be abused - a zero-click server-side attack (the malicious prompt is in the email and ChatGPT exfiltrates data before the user even sees the content), one-click server-side attack (the prompt is in a file which the user must first upload), gaining persistence (a malicious command designed to be stored into ChatGPT’s memory), and propagation (the malicious prompt is used to propagate further, like a worm).
Radware said OpenAI fixed the problem on December 16 but did not detail how.
