A growing number of manufacturers are releasing mini PCs built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 “Strix Halo” processor.

The chip offers 16 Zen 5 CPU cores and 32 threads, providing high multi-threaded performance for demanding creative, AI, and professional workloads.

It reaches clock speeds up to 5.1GHz and includes a dedicated AI engine capable of 50 trillion operations per second.

Morefine H1

While big brands, like Dell, still haven’t crafted their own devices running the APU, a growing number of smaller brands have. These include Minisforum, Beelink, Geekom, and modular PC maker Framework. Most recently, GPD rolled out the WIN 5, which is more like a handheld games console.

Morefine now joins those lesser known names with the H1, a vertically oriented Strix Halo mini desktop aimed at professionals who want workstation performance in a small chassis.

The Morefine H1 adopts a tower-style layout featuring an aluminum shell with wide ventilation openings and an integrated 320W power supply.

The Radeon 8060S GPU, built on RDNA 3.5, delivers 40 compute units running as high as 2.9GHz, offering strong graphics performance without a discrete card.

Like other mini PCs built around AMD’s APU, the system includes 128GB of LPDDR5X in dual-channel configuration running at 8000MHz.

It comes with 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, but dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 slots allow for up to 8TB.

Cooling duties are handled by dual fans, and a manual turbo mode button provides an instant boost for demanding workloads or rendering tasks.

The H1 includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a 2.5G Ethernet port, dual USB4 connectors, and three USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports.

Video output options include two HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports for multi-monitor setups.

There’s also a front SD 4.0 card reader, performance profile switch, and headphone jack.

Measuring 248.5 x 188.4 x 97.55 mm and weighing roughly 3kg, the Morefine H1 combines compact design with solid computing power.

It's priced at $2,099, but if you use the code SCARE60 before Halloween you'll save $55.

