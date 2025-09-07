The AM01S is already over 200% crowdfunded on launch

A hinged 4-inch display sets this mini PC apart immediately

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 powers heavy workloads with ease while Radeon 890M graphics provide muscle for gaming

The Ayaneo AM01S mini PC has begun crowdfunding on Indiegogo with a design that stands apart from typical compact computers.

The unit price of this device is $499, and at the time of writing, 18 backers have pledged a total of HKD 104,230 (about $13,400), already reaching 208% of Ayaneo’s HKD 50,000 (about $6400) flexible goal, with 55 days still left in the campaign.

Many systems in this category focus on discreet form factors and quiet operation, but Ayaneo has instead chosen to add a secondary 4-inch touchscreen mounted on a hinge.

Hardware and performance capabilities

The screen flips from 0 to 90 degrees, allowing the device to stand upright or lie flat depending on how it is used, and can work as an extended Windows display, making it one of the few compact devices to integrate a built-in panel for quick monitoring or light interaction.

At the heart of the system is the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread part paired with DDR5 5600MT/s memory and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage options.

Graphics come from the Radeon 890M built on RDNA 3.5 with 16 compute units, which should provide enough capability for 1080p gaming and demanding workloads.

Ayaneo states this delivers a 20% performance boost over earlier integrated graphics solutions.

To maintain stability, the AM01S features a dual-fan cooling system with heat pipes and an additional fan dedicated to the SSD.

Sustaining a 65-watt processor in such a small chassis is ambitious, raising questions about how effectively the thermal design will work under extended heavy loads.

The inclusion of an NPU capable of delivering 50 TOPS shows that this machine is not designed purely for entertainment.

Tasks such as large language model inference and AI-enhanced creative workloads should benefit from faster responses.

Connectivity options further hint at professional ambitions, with dual 2.5G Ethernet ports and a full-speed USB4 connection.

This makes the system suitable for those who need high-speed networking and fast external storage access, suggesting Ayaneo hopes to position the device as more than a novelty.

The CNC-machined aluminum body gives the system a durable feel, while magnetically attached port covers attempt to combine practicality with clean aesthetics.

By hiding unused connections, the device presents a tidier workstation appearance when deployed.

The unusual flip-screen arrangement may suit individuals who prefer a compact monitoring panel without needing a full external display.

The Ayaneo AM01S mini PC's early funding success does not guarantee smooth delivery, as many similar projects have faced delays or compromises once production begins.