Minisforum G7 Pro delivers laptop-level performance in a compact Mini PC chassis

NVIDIA RTX 5070 Laptop GPU powers desktop-class graphics in a small device

Dual-channel DDR5 RAM and two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots support heavy workloads

At IFA 2025, Minisforum unveiled a series of mini PCs, including the G7 Pro, which uses an Intel Raptor Lake-HX CPU and condenses high-end business laptop performance into a compact device.

The G7 Pro is a small-form-factor (SFF) gaming mini PC featuring an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads, reaching up to 5.8GHz.

Its graphics are powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, providing desktop-class performance.

Powerful memory, fast storage, and versatile connectivity

This mini PC supports up to 96GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM and offers storage via two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots.

Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, USB4, multiple USB-A and USB-C ports, RJ45 Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and an SD card reader.

The chassis features an ultra-slim design with a mode toggle button for flexible operation.

This makes it suitable for workspaces with limited room, while still delivering desktop-level performance.

The absence of a built-in display or keyboard allows users to select peripherals that fit their needs.

Technically, this device is a laptop stripped of its battery, display, and keyboard.

Yet, it still delivers full Core i9 performance, making it both a portable option and a capable workstation for professional or gaming applications.

The absence of a battery means that this device is powered directly via an AC power connection using an external power adapter, similar to a desktop PC.

However, this can be highly inconvenient for people without a stable power supply.

The price information for the G7 Pro remains unknown at the time of writing.

This will be important in determining whether users can afford to purchase it along with a separate keyboard and monitor, otherwise, a laptop might be a more convenient option.

In addition to the G7 Pro, Minisforum also presented three additional systems at IFA 2025.

The G1 Pro, powered by Ryzen 9 8945HX and an RTX 5060 desktop GPU, targets gamers who prefer a console-style mini PC.

The MS-S1 MAX is positioned as an AI workstation supporting up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory and USB4 v2.

The NS Pro focuses on NAS use cases, with AMD Strix Point processors and high-speed storage connectivity.

Via Videocardz