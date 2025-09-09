Acer TravelMate X4 14 AI unveiled at IFA 2025 with Intel Core Ultra processors

Weighs 1.27kg, offers up to 32GB memory, 1TB storage, and OLED display option

Features Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 65Wh battery rated 12 hours

Acer has taken the wraps off a number of new products at IFA 2025, including the TravelMate X4 14 AI, lightweight Windows 11 Pro laptop aimed at small and medium businesses.

The Copilot+ PC (model TMX414-51) is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra Series 2 processors, with options ranging up to the Core Ultra 7 258V, and can reach up to 115 TOPS of overall performance.

Graphics come from integrated Intel Arc, with configurations including Arc 130V and Arc 140V.

Advanced hardware and modern processors

“As AI is becoming increasingly important in modern business workflows, small and medium businesses need devices that integrate intelligent tools, robust security, and mobility,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer.

“The TravelMate X14 AI was designed to deliver just that, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and Copilot+ PC experiences, offering professionals a lightweight yet durable solution crafted to accelerate productivity and collaboration from anywhere.”

The business laptop weighs 1.27kg and measures 15.9mm thick. It meets MIL-STD 810H testing standards covering vibration, humidity, and temperature extremes.

The system is available with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

The 14-inch screen is available in two versions. Buyers can choose an IPS WUXGA display with 120Hz refresh and 100% sRGB coverage, or an OLED WUXGA display with 120Hz refresh, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

Both panels use a 16:10 aspect ratio. An FHD webcam with IR support is included, paired with a built-in shutter for privacy.

Acer has also included UserSensing 2.0, which dims and locks the screen when the user steps away. Other security features include a discrete TPM, Acer ProShield Plus, and support for a Kensington Nano lock. The laptop also carries TCO and EPEAT compliance.

Mark Linton, Vice President, Windows + Devices at Microsoft, said, “The Acer TravelMate X14 AI demonstrates what’s possible when advanced hardware and modern processors come together. With powerful performance, enhanced security, and unique AI experiences, it’s an ideal choice for today’s professionals looking to upgrade to a PC that prioritizes portability and performance.”

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, an audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet jack.

The 65Wh battery supports fast charging and is rated at up to 12 hours of use under MobileMark 2025 testing.

The laptop also integrates Acer PurifiedView 2.0 for improved video calls, along with PurifiedVoice 2.0, DTS:X Ultra Audio speakers, and a triple microphone array.

There's no word on pricing or availability yet - but we should know more soon.

