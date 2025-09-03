Acer Swift Air 16 IPS model weighs just 990g, making it lighter than a Big Mac meal

Offers AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors with Radeon graphics and up to 32GB memory

The lightweight device features a small 50Wh battery with quoted 13 hours of video playback

Acer has announced the Swift Air 16, a 16-inch Copilot+ PC laptop that weighs less than 1kg. The company presented the device at IFA 2025 in Berlin as part of its thin-and-light Swift family.

The Swift Air 16 is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors paired with integrated Radeon graphics.

The magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis helps place the new device among the lightest laptops available.

Lighter than a Big Mac meal

Two display options are available. Users can choose a 2880 x 1800 AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh and 100% DCI-P3 color support, or a 1920 x 1200 IPS display with 60Hz refresh. Both share the same 16:10 aspect ratio.

Acer says the IPS version, with a slim profile of just 15.9mm, comes in at a little under 2.2lb / 990g, while the AMOLED model is slightly heavier at 1.1kg.

The lighter model weighs less than a McDonald’s Big Mac meal, which with the burger, medium Coke and fries comes in at about 2.27lb / 1030g in the United States.

Memory is offered up to 32GB of LPDDR5, with storage up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

The laptop also features a 2MP IR camera with privacy shutter, dual microphones, and stereo speakers.

Connectivity includes two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, HDMI 1.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Acer has fitted the Swift Air 16 with a disappointingly small 50Wh battery, which is less than those in some competing large-screen ultrabooks.

The company lists a maximum of 13 hours video playback, although actual figures will depend on workload and configuration so you might end up tethered to a wall outlet for more time than you might like.

Cooling is handled via a dual fan system with twin heat pipes, while the camera supports infrared facial recognition through Windows Hello.

The Swift Air 16 will be available in EMEA markets from November starting at €999, with variations by region.

It will be available in a choice of four color finishes: silver, blue, gray, and white.