Dynabook launches three ultraportable laptops weighing only 849g

G8, G6, and GS share 13.3-inch displays, long battery life, and slim design

Port selection includes Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, microSD, and Ethernet

Dynabook has launched a trio of laptops in Japan, all weighing just 849g (about 1.87 pounds). The new lineup includes the G8, G6, and GS series, each of which are slightly different but share the same ultra-portability.

The G8 series is the flagship option and is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 5 processors, paired with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.

This model comes with a 13.3-inch WUXGA non-glare display, promising wide viewing angles and high color reproduction.

Same, but different

Security features include facial recognition, along with a TPM chip and password protection.

The G6 comes with Intel’s Core Ultra 5 processor. Like the G8, it has 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, plus the same 13.3-inch screen.

The G6 also includes facial recognition and a similar port layout, keeping the weight to the same 849g.

The GS series, introduced as the standard model, uses Intel’s Core Ultra 5 with 16GB of memory but pairs it with a smaller 256GB SSD.

While it shares the same 13.3-inch WUXGA panel and 849g weight, the GS replaces facial recognition with a fingerprint sensor.

Battery performance is consistent across the range, with about 11 hours during video playback and up to 28 hours when idle.

All three models share the same port layout. On the right side, users get a microSD card slot, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A connectors, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports with power delivery, a LAN port, and a security lock slot.

On the left side, there’s another Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, a microphone and headphone combo jack, an HDMI output, and a third USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port.

All three models support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 and come with a 2MP webcam featuring a physical shutter for privacy.

Bundled software includes Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home & Business 2024. The systems are offered in Nebula Black and Celeste Blue finishes.

No word on pricing but they are set to go on sale in Japan in the coming months.