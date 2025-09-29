EnergyBook Pro Ultra packs a 192Wh battery, the largest ever fitted into a laptop

Avenir Telecom claims up to 28 hours of use and a week on standby

At 192Wh, the laptop unfortunately exceeds aviation limits for carry-on batteries

Energizer, better known for batteries and smartphones, is launching a new laptop that puts endurance ahead of all else.

The EnergyBook Pro Ultra comes with a 192Wh lithium-polymer monobloc, which the company says is the largest battery ever built into a laptop.

Avenir Telecom, the French company which designs and manufactures Energizer-branded hardware, claims the new laptop can last for up to 28 hours of regular office work, or around 11 hours of gaming and graphics-heavy tasks. In standby mode, it can reportedly go a whole week without needing to be charged.

That just won't fly

“With the EnergyBook Pro Ultra, we’re pushing the boundaries of what laptops look like. It’s packed with power, battery life, and durability - true to Energizer’s DNA,” noted Julien Galou, head of marketing at Avenir Telecom.

The company has form when it comes to packing large batteries into devices - in 2024, it rolled out the Hard Case P28K rugged smartphone with a huge 28,000mAh battery, promising a talk time of 122 hours (roughly five days) and a standby time of 2,253 hours or a little over three months.

Battery aside, the specifications for the EnergyBook Pro Ultra laptop are otherwise decidedly mid-range.

The system features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and an 18-inch Full HD+ display.

Connectivity includes USB-C, HDMI, USB 3.0, SD card slot and a headphone jack.

The laptop will sell for €449 ($523) before tax. No word on when or where it will be available though.

One detail may limit its audience, however. Aviation safety rules restrict lithium-ion batteries on flights to 100Wh in carry-on luggage, with some airlines allowing up to 160Wh with special approval.

At 192Wh, the EnergyBook Pro Ultra exceeds both limits, making it unlikely to be permitted on most commercial flights (some airlines may not check, but it’s worth being aware).

The EnergyBook Pro Ultra is part of a wider line, which also includes 15- and 18-inch models with smaller batteries.

With the Ultra’s record-breaking size, Energizer has created a laptop that could struggle to live up to its promise of mobility.