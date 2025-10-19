Fujitsu UX-K3 weighs only 634 grams, setting a new global benchmark

Fujitsu combines carbon fiber and magnesium-lithium for strength without extra mass

The laptop’s WUXGA IPS panel delivers accurate color and minimal glare

Fujitsu has once again entered the record books with the launch of the new UX-K3, a laptop that weighs in at just 634 grams.

This model now shares the title of world’s lightest laptop alongside the 2022 Fujitsu Lifebook WU-X/G2 and the Dynabook Lifebook WU5/J3 from 2024.

With this release, all three record holders are Japanese-made, each weighing exactly 634 grams - the lightest laptops ever produced.

Design focus on weight and durability

The latest model, UX-K3, joins Fujitsu’s FMV Note U series, and unlike earlier versions available only online, it will be displayed in retail stores for direct hands-on experience.

The FMV UX-K3 maintains its low weight through an unusual mix of materials, as its top panel uses carbon fiber, while the keyboard and base are made of a magnesium-lithium alloy.

Despite the lightweight design, this laptop is built to resist flexing during normal use.

The included AC adapter has also been reduced in size and weight, now only 151 grams compared to the earlier 280 grams.

With these refinements, Fujitsu continues its focus on reducing travel weight for mobile users while maintaining practical usability.

Powering the FMV UX-K3 is an Intel Core Ultra 7 255U processor, featuring a 12-core, 14-thread setup with integrated Intel Graphics and a built-in AI engine rated at 12 TOPS.

This device also comes with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, and uses a 14-inch non-glare WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering more vertical workspace than the older 16:9 format.

The panel covers the full sRGB color gamut and supports wide-angle IPS technology for consistent color and brightness across viewing angles.

Typical brightness reaches about 400 nits, allowing visibility in bright office settings while maintaining low reflectivity thanks to the matte finish.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4, while the port layout includes USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, a microSD slot, and a Gigabit LAN port.

The laptop’s design also includes a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint sensor and a privacy shutter for the webcam.

The Fujitsu UX-K3 notebook’s battery life is estimated at seven hours during video playback and up to 18 hours when idle.

Priced at roughly 280,280 yen (approximately $1,863) on the FMV store, this device is not a budget laptop but is aimed at users who value portability over raw performance.

Fujitsu also introduced the U77-K3, a heavier variant at around 869 grams, which offers a larger battery supporting up to 35 hours of runtime.

