From $200 to $430, these are my 4 hand-picked affordable fast laptops worth buying this Black Friday weekend

Deals
By published

You don't have to spend big to get a fast laptop and I've selected 4 affordable ones from under $200

laptop collage
(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday weekend is here (and Cyber Monday is next), so if you're on the hunt for a super-fast laptop that doesn't break the bank (i.e. costs less than $500), then I've got a selection of five notebooks that fit the bill.

Better still, they are all currently in stock as I've just checked out before publishing this article and are new rather than refurbished. All have full HD screens, run Windows 11 and at least 8GB of RAM.

Best affordable Black Friday weekend laptop deals

Asus Vivobook 14
Save $250
Asus Vivobook 14: was $449.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

11243 points on CPU Benchmark

You can't get a better laptop (or even PC for that matter) for less than $200. This is a fast Core i3 laptop with a 14-inch full HD display and 8GB of RAM. The only thing that might be lacking would be the onboard memory, only 128GB.

View Deal
Asus Vivobook 14
Save $250
Asus Vivobook 14: was $529.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

16235 points on CPU Benchmark

Similar to the one below, this Asus laptop offers solid performance at an impressive discount. It features an Intel Core 5 120U CPU with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of fast DDR5 memory, and a 256GB NVMe SSD.

There is a 12GB model available for $20 extra. That would be my preferred option

View Deal
Lenovo 14 G4
Save $200
Lenovo 14 G4: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

23823 points on CPU Benchmark

This Lenovo 14-inch laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H, paired with 8GB DDR5 memory and a 256GB NVMe SSD. I've never seen a recent Core i7 CPU at this price. It even has an Ethernet port, a rarity at this price point.

View Deal
Hasee X5 15.6 laptop
$20 voucher included
Save $370
Hasee X5 15.6 laptop : was $800 now $430 at Newegg

27088 points on CPU Benchmark

The Hasee X5 15.6" laptop, now $429.99 (was $800), is powered by an 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H processor and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, FHD IPS anti-glare display, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. Crafted in sleek silver metal, it has a backlit keyboard, privacy shutter, and multiple ports. Newegg also gives a $20 voucher with it.

View Deal
Desire Athow
Desire Athow
Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.