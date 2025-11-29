From $200 to $430, these are my 4 hand-picked affordable fast laptops worth buying this Black Friday weekend
You don't have to spend big to get a fast laptop and I've selected 4 affordable ones from under $200
Black Friday weekend is here (and Cyber Monday is next), so if you're on the hunt for a super-fast laptop that doesn't break the bank (i.e. costs less than $500), then I've got a selection of five notebooks that fit the bill.
Better still, they are all currently in stock as I've just checked out before publishing this article and are new rather than refurbished. All have full HD screens, run Windows 11 and at least 8GB of RAM.
I've handpicked those that ship directly from the retailers (so no funny third-party business) and put emphasis on sheer CPU speed rather than, say, storage or GPU capability.
So here's my list of four and further below why I think they are worthy purchases.
- Asus VivoBook 14 Core 5 120U, now $280 at Bestbuy, was $530
- Asus VivoBook 14 Core 5 120U, now $200 at Bestbuy, was $450
- Lenovo 14G4 Core i7-13620H, now $350 at Amazon, was $550
- Hasee X5 Core i9-12900H, now $430 at Newegg, was $800
Best affordable Black Friday weekend laptop deals
11243 points on CPU Benchmark
You can't get a better laptop (or even PC for that matter) for less than $200. This is a fast Core i3 laptop with a 14-inch full HD display and 8GB of RAM. The only thing that might be lacking would be the onboard memory, only 128GB.
16235 points on CPU Benchmark
Similar to the one below, this Asus laptop offers solid performance at an impressive discount. It features an Intel Core 5 120U CPU with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of fast DDR5 memory, and a 256GB NVMe SSD.
There is a 12GB model available for $20 extra. That would be my preferred option
23823 points on CPU Benchmark
This Lenovo 14-inch laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H, paired with 8GB DDR5 memory and a 256GB NVMe SSD. I've never seen a recent Core i7 CPU at this price. It even has an Ethernet port, a rarity at this price point.
27088 points on CPU Benchmark
The Hasee X5 15.6" laptop, now $429.99 (was $800), is powered by an 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H processor and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, FHD IPS anti-glare display, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. Crafted in sleek silver metal, it has a backlit keyboard, privacy shutter, and multiple ports. Newegg also gives a $20 voucher with it.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.