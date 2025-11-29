From $200 to $430, these are my 4 hand-picked affordable fast laptops worth buying this Black Friday weekend

Black Friday weekend is here (and Cyber Monday is next), so if you're on the hunt for a super-fast laptop that doesn't break the bank (i.e. costs less than $500), then I've got a selection of five notebooks that fit the bill.

Better still, they are all currently in stock as I've just checked out before publishing this article and are new rather than refurbished. All have full HD screens, run Windows 11 and at least 8GB of RAM.

I've handpicked those that ship directly from the retailers (so no funny third-party business) and put emphasis on sheer CPU speed rather than, say, storage or GPU capability.

So here's my list of four and further below why I think they are worthy purchases.

Best affordable Black Friday weekend laptop deals

Save $250 Asus Vivobook 14: was $449.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy 11243 points on CPU Benchmark You can't get a better laptop (or even PC for that matter) for less than $200. This is a fast Core i3 laptop with a 14-inch full HD display and 8GB of RAM. The only thing that might be lacking would be the onboard memory, only 128GB.

Save $200 Lenovo 14 G4: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon 23823 points on CPU Benchmark This Lenovo 14-inch laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H, paired with 8GB DDR5 memory and a 256GB NVMe SSD. I've never seen a recent Core i7 CPU at this price. It even has an Ethernet port, a rarity at this price point.