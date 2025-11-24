Quick! HP's 14-inch AI laptop is half price for Black Friday, and has the most powerful CPU in a portable under $400

Black Friday is almost upon us, and if you're looking for a new laptop that won't break the bank, HP's 14 Laptop AI could be just what you're after - especially as it's currently better than half price.

The 14-inch laptop is built around Intel’s latest Core Ultra 5 225U processor, a 12-core chip with modern efficiency gains and an integrated AI Boost engine capable of about 12 TOPS. That onboard acceleration can handle tasks like document cleanup, quick summarization, or light creative assistance without leaning heavily on cloud services.

The laptop comes with 8GB of DDR5 memory and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. While this isn’t a high-capacity configuration, it will be more than good enough for everyday use.

Today's best HP 14-inch laptop deal

Save 53% HP 14-inch Laptop: was $800 now $380 at HP US This HP 14-inch laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 chip with onboard AI acceleration, paired with 8GB DDR5 memory and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Its HD display, Wi-Fi 6, fast charging, and lightweight build make it a practical everyday system, especially at its reduced $380 price.

The 14-inch display uses a micro-edge design and an anti-glare finish. The 1366 x 768 resolution is admittedly basic by today’s standards, but it will be fine for general use and the 250-nit brightness is enough for well-lit indoor spaces.

The laptop includes a 1080p True Vision camera with noise reduction, dual microphones, and a physical privacy shutter. There’s also a fingerprint reader for quick sign-ins.

Connectivity covers the essentials: two USB-A ports, one USB-C with power delivery and DisplayPort output, HDMI 1.4b, a headphone/mic combo jack, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The 41Wh battery supports fast charging, reaching roughly 50% in about 45 minutes, and the system weighs just over three pounds, making it easy to take on the go.

With useful privacy features, solid port options, and a modern AI-ready processor, this HP model offers a straightforward, efficient Windows experience for budget-minded buyers.

