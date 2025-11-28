$899 for a Core i7-14700 PC with an RTX 4060 GPU? No, it's not a mistake - it's Lenovo's surprise Black Friday clearance sale

Grab this ThinkCentre neo Ultra while you can - as I am sure they won't be around for much longer

The ThinkCentre Neo Ultra from Lenovo is selling for just $899, down from $2249, a massive 60% discount.

It is the cheapest way to get a super fast computer with a dedicated capable GPU - and yes, don't let the ThinkCentre brand put you off, as despite targeting business professionals, it can also be used by gamers.

Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra
Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra: $899 at Lenovo USA

You won't find a better PC with a powerful CPU and a discrete GPU for less. The ThinkCentre Neo Ultra will perform admirably on medium-resolution gaming as well as creative tasks and even AI. I haven't found a more capable computer for the money.

View Deal
Désiré Athow

Every Black Friday, I find myself browsing endlessly to find the best small office deals for our readers. This guide is where I bring what I think are some essential accessories and products for every home office user. I am one of them and I own several of the product types below.

