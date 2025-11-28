$899 for a Core i7-14700 PC with an RTX 4060 GPU? No, it's not a mistake - it's Lenovo's surprise Black Friday clearance sale
Grab this ThinkCentre neo Ultra while you can - as I am sure they won't be around for much longer
The ThinkCentre Neo Ultra from Lenovo is selling for just $899, down from $2249, a massive 60% discount.
It is the cheapest way to get a super fast computer with a dedicated capable GPU - and yes, don't let the ThinkCentre brand put you off, as despite targeting business professionals, it can also be used by gamers.
Designed as a rival to the Apple Mac Studio, it features an Intel Core i7-14700 with an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 GPU as sidekick. 32GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD complete the rest of the core components. This is a very potent workstation/gaming PC for the price especially with a 1-year onsite warranty, support for vPro and Windows 11 Pro.
The Core i7-14700 sells for around $424 while the RTX5060 can be had for $280 and 32GB DDR5 retails for $300. The CPU reaches almost 41,000 on PassMark software; that's higher than the 120W Ryzen 7 9800X3D or the 280W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX. As a reminder, this is a 65W CPU.
The ThinkCentre Neo Ultra can drive up to eight 4K monitors (yes, 8) and despite its ridiculously small size (107 x 195 x 196mm), integrates a speaker and a 350W PSU. You won't be able to slot in any add-in-board but given the seven USB ports, do you really have to?
When we reviewed it in April 2025, we found that it is a powerful, compact, and business-ready desktop made for the professional business world with excellent display output and decent IO, but that it's not for everyone.
You won't find a better PC with a powerful CPU and a discrete GPU for less. The ThinkCentre Neo Ultra will perform admirably on medium-resolution gaming as well as creative tasks and even AI. I haven't found a more capable computer for the money.
Every Black Friday, I find myself browsing endlessly to find the best small office deals for our readers. This guide is where I bring what I think are some essential accessories and products for every home office user. I am one of them and I own several of the product types below.
Other powerful Black Friday PC deals
