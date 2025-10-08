Dell is selling the most powerful PC under $500 ever produced - and I can't believe it's almost a match for an old 32-core Threadripper
Dell Tower Desktop is $150 off the asking price right now, so act fast if you want to snap up a bargain
If you’re shopping for a new desktop PC that’s powerful, future-ready, and still fits neatly into your setup, the Dell Tower Desktop definitely deserves your attention.
It delivers solid desktop performance without the noise or clutter, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5-225 processor with 10 cores for smooth multitasking, alongside 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.
Powered by Windows 11 Home (no need to worry about end of life as you would with a Windows 10 computer), it’s ready for the newest features and security updates.
The Tower’s larger chassis means you can upgrade and expand it if you need more storage or memory later on.
Priced at a bargain $499.99, down from $649.99, you'll save $150 on a reliable, full-size PC built for years of use.
If you prefer something smaller and don't mind paying a little more (but not much more), the Dell Slim Desktop might be up your street - it packs the same processor but doubles the memory to 16GB while maintaining fast 512GB SSD storage.
It will fit easily in smaller spaces without sacrificing performance and at $529.99, down from $749.99, you'll enjoy a $220 saving - provided you act fast.
Today's top Dell Tower Desktop deal
The Dell Tower Desktop delivers solid performance for home or office use and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5-225 processor with 10 cores, with 8GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics.
Running Windows 11 Home, it comes with a wired keyboard and mouse.
It's usually priced at $649.99, but if you act quickly you can save $150, bringing the price down to a bargain $499.99.
Also consider
The Dell Slim Desktop is a slimmer, space-saving system that delivers fast, efficient performance for work or home.
Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5-225 processor with 10 cores, it includes 16GB DDR5 memory - twice the RAM of the comparable Tower Desktop - and a 512GB NVMe SSD.
It is more expensive at $529.99, down from $749.99, but you save $220 and get a slimmer design and stronger performance.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.