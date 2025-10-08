Dell is selling the most powerful PC under $500 ever produced - and I can't believe it's almost a match for an old 32-core Threadripper

If you’re shopping for a new desktop PC that’s powerful, future-ready, and still fits neatly into your setup, the Dell Tower Desktop definitely deserves your attention.

It delivers solid desktop performance without the noise or clutter, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5-225 processor with 10 cores for smooth multitasking, alongside 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Powered by Windows 11 Home (no need to worry about end of life as you would with a Windows 10 computer), it’s ready for the newest features and security updates.

The Tower’s larger chassis means you can upgrade and expand it if you need more storage or memory later on.

Priced at a bargain $499.99, down from $649.99, you'll save $150 on a reliable, full-size PC built for years of use.

If you prefer something smaller and don't mind paying a little more (but not much more), the Dell Slim Desktop might be up your street - it packs the same processor but doubles the memory to 16GB while maintaining fast 512GB SSD storage.

It will fit easily in smaller spaces without sacrificing performance and at $529.99, down from $749.99, you'll enjoy a $220 saving - provided you act fast.

Today's top Dell Tower Desktop deal

Save 23% ($150) Dell Tower Desktop: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Dell The Dell Tower Desktop delivers solid performance for home or office use and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5-225 processor with 10 cores, with 8GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics. Running Windows 11 Home, it comes with a wired keyboard and mouse. It's usually priced at $649.99, but if you act quickly you can save $150, bringing the price down to a bargain $499.99.

Also consider