This Dell desktop deal packs incredible speed and power into a compact design, making it the fastest, most capable PC you can buy for under $700

I've spotted an incredible Dell deal out in the wild - and it's the fastest, most capable PC you can buy for under $700. Right now, the Dell Slim Desktop is $630 (was $850) at Dell.
I've spent over an hour searching and I can't find anything faster for the price. If you're in the market for a desktop PC, but don't want a hulking beast, the Dell Slim Desktop offers the best of both worlds, offering strong performance in a compact form that still allows for easy upgrades and dependable cooling.
The system is built around the Intel Core Ultra 5-225 processor, featuring 10 cores for fast and efficient multitasking. With 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it provides quick start-up times, smooth operation, and plenty of space for documents, photos, and apps. Intel UHD Graphics handle everyday visuals, making it suitable for productivity, web use, and streaming.
The Dell Slim Desktop offers strong performance in a compact design.
It features an Intel Core Ultra 5-225 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 memory, and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD.
It includes Windows 11 Home, a wired keyboard, and mouse.
The Dell Slim Desktop runs Windows 11 Home - so you won't need to worry about having to upgrade when Windows 10 hits end of life next week - and includes a wired keyboard and mouse, making setup simple.
It will fit neatly into small spaces while maintaining solid airflow for consistent performance.
If you want a Dell but with a bit more oomph, and under $1000, the Dell Tower Desktop is a strong alternative. It features the same Intel Core Ultra 7-265 processor but includes 32GB of memory and a 1TB SSD, offering more headroom for demanding workloads and multitasking.
The larger chassis also allows for better cooling and more expansion. Priced at $749.99, down from $1,149.99, you'll save an incredible $400.
The Dell Tower Desktop delivers strong performance for demanding tasks. It features an Intel Core Ultra 7-265 processor with 20 cores, Intel UHD Graphics, 32GB DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD for fast, reliable storage.
It runs Windows 11 Home and comes with a wired keyboard and mouse.
Originally priced at $1,149.99, it is now available for just $749.99, giving you whopping $400 off.
The same model is also available on Amazon, although it's currently priced at $1,020 there.
