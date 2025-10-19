Four brands now sell laptops powered by Intel’s Ultra 9 285HX processor

Lenovo joins Dell, MSI, and HP in offering Intel’s fastest mobile chip

Ultra 9 285HX laptops remain expensive but two are suddenly much cheaper

If you’re in the market for a new business laptop, and you want one that’s superfast and is going to age well, then a PC powered by Intel’s Ultra 9 285HX, its fastest ever mobile processor, is a no-brainer.

They aren’t cheap - but the problem is you won’t exactly be spoiled for choice when it comes to brands or models, as currently just four manufacturers make them.

If you’re after an absolute beast, then the Dell Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop with Windows 11 Pro is the one to look at. It includes an Nvidia RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory, 128GB of DDR5 memory, and a 4TB performance SSD.

Price cuts!

At $9,458.02, Dell's monster workstation is comfortably the most expensive, but for professionals who need maximum computing power for demanding tasks, it’s got you more than covered.

If your budget won’t stretch to that, MSI’s Raider 18 HX AI is a more "affordable" choice. It uses the same Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor running at 2.1GHz, paired with 64GB of DDR5 memory and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 memory.

The 18-inch QHD+ 240Hz display, 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD, and Wi-Fi 7 make it ideal for creative work and heavy multitasking.

It’s also the first of the four to enjoy a solid price cut. Microcenter is currently selling it for a bargain (relatively speaking) $2,699.99, down from $3,399.99, while at ExcaliberPC prices start at around $3,052.50.

If you want to feel like you’re getting an absolute steal, HP is having a sale you’ll appreciate.

The ZBook Fury G1i 16 Mobile Workstation PC is priced at $6,999, down from its usual $14,212. It features the same Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, an Nvidia RTX Pro 5000 GPU, 128GB of DDR5 ECC memory, and a 16-inch 2.5K IPS display.

It also includes a 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 support.

Lenovo is late to the party, but the world’s largest laptop maker has quietly launched the ThinkPad T16g Gen 3 business laptop built around Intel’s Core Ultra HX series, including the flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX, with GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 laptop GPUs.

It comes with up to 192GB of DDR5-5600 memory and three M.2 PCIe drives totaling 12TB. There’s no word on pricing yet, but it’s fair to say you won’t be seeing a discount on that one any time soon.

