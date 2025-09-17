It’s hard to see anything topping this Dell laptop deal for business users and students alike. The Dell 15 Laptop has dropped from $399 to $329, saving you $70, about 18%.

Under the hood, you'll find an Intel Core i3-100U (6 cores, up to 4.7GHz) processor, 8GB DDR4 2666MT/s RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Put together, that makes for a smooth-performing laptop for office tasks, writing, browsing, and streaming.

As you'd expect from Dell, there are a few different configurations available.

You can opt for a more powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U or i7-1355U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM – either 2666MT/s or 3200MT/s – and up to 1TB of storage, but I think the model I’ve picked here is the one to go for.

Today's best Dell 15 laptop deal

Save 18% ($70) Dell 15 Laptop: was $399 now $329 at Dell CPU: Intel Core i3-100U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD For me, this ticks all the boxes for a cheap business laptop. At $329, it’s rare to find this level of performance and reliability in a machine that handles everything from spreadsheets and documents to video calls and endless web browsing. The Intel Core i3-100U with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD makes everyday work feel smooth and responsive, while the 15.6in FHD display is perfect for productivity and downtime streaming. Add in a solid port selection, Windows 11 Home, and Dell’s reputation for durability, and it’s hard not to call this one of the best laptop deals around. Read more ▼

While you might think it’s worth paying extra for the top processor option, you’d also need the fastest RAM, and that cranks the price up to $700, which is more than double.

And are you really getting a massively improved model? Not really. In benchmark tests, the Core i3-100U proved to be almost as fast as the Core i7-1355U.

If you've been looking for an office laptop, this has to be one of the best Dell laptop deals I’ve seen, period.

The Intel Core i3-100U processor coupled with 8GB of memory means it’ll handle almost any everyday task you throw at it, including running Microsoft Office or Google Docs online, browsing, and image editing.

It comes with Windows 11 Home by default, but you can opt for Windows 11 Pro if you prefer, although you’ll need to choose a higher processor and more RAM (according to Dell).

The 15.6in non-touch FHD display will be ideal for streaming movies in your downtime.

The Dell 15 Laptop comes in any color you like, so long as it’s Carbon Black (plastic), and it's reasonably portable, tipping the scales at 4.19lb and measuring 14.11in x 9.28in x 0.75in.

The device offers a good selection of ports including USB, HDMI, audio, and an SD-card slot. It also comes with a 720p HD camera, built-in microphone, and dual speakers.

For just $329, the Dell 15 Laptop is an absolute steal, especially if you need a reliable business laptop for office tasks, video calls, and hours of browsing every day.

