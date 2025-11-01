NHS devices diagnosed with compatibility issues - and Windows 11 is being prescribed as treatment

Some NHS devices are incompatible with Windows 11

Manufacturers insist they need to be replaced at great cost

Windows 10 reached end of life, security updates will no longer be patched

Hospitals in the NHS are failing to complete their full upgrade to Windows 11 due to a small number of suppliers which are still yet to make their devices compatible with the new operating system.

This flaw leaves the devices exposed if any vulnerabilities do arise, as Microsoft ended support for Windows 10 back in October 2025 - meaning it will no longer be patching security flaws for anyone, no matter how crucial the software.

Reports from Digital Health outline an example at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, where around 98% of the trust’s Windows estate has been updated thanks to ‘amazing work’ by tech teams, but the remaining 2% of the devices are not compatible with the new OS.

Small percentage, big exposure

This may not seem like a large number, but hospitals are an incredibly attractive target for cybercriminals since they have many systems that can be held hostage due to the urgency of the operation - making ransom payments potentially more likely.

Director of Health Informatics at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, James Rawlinson explains that some equipment only three years old now needs to be entirely replaced due to the incompatibility, according to the manufacturer.

Manufacturers use the excuse of having to go through strict regulations in order for their software to interact with the other medical devices - but it’s at extra cost to the already strained health service.

“We want them to do that, but it still leaves a nasty taste in your mouth when you’ve spent £34,000 on a piece of equipment and then three years later, you’re going to spend it all again because they themselves just won’t upgrade to support Windows 11,” Rawlinson told Digital Health.

Any chance of disruption can have a serious impact on the hospital too, with one inquiry tragically finding that ransomware repercussions contributed to a patient death - outlining the extreme importance of ensuring every device is up to date.

“Historically these medical equipment suppliers have provided end-to-end support for their software and equipment, but then suddenly say ‘It’s nothing to do with us, it’s up to your local IT to look after it, but don’t worry, you can buy extended support from Microsoft’. It just stinks,” Rawlinson adds.