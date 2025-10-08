Millions of users say they'll keep using Windows 10 past end of life, despite losing security support

Only half will upgrade OS or device, one quarter refuse to switch from Windows 10

With Windows 10 end of life coming next week, new research has revealed exactly how many people plan to upgrade, and it’s not looking good for Microsoft.

Which?’s study found around one quarter of the people who still use Windows 10 will continue using the previous-gen OS even after support is withdrawn.

With 21 million people still using a Windows 10 device, this means 5.4 million Windows 10 devices could still be in use after the October 14, 2025 deadline, putting users at risk of attack.

Windows 10 isn’t going anywhere at all

With 26% planning to keep using Windows 10, only a little more than half will upgrade their existing device’s OS (39%) or upgrade their entire device to support Windows 11 (14%). Six percent even said they would convert to another operating system as a result of the planned deprecation.

Which? notes Microsoft is offering one free year’s Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) to UK and European customers, though the company recently came under fire for not offering the extension in other markets globally (notably, the US).

Even so, the free year’s ESU won’t happen automatically. Instead, users must opt in by backing up their Windows settings to OneDrive.

Which? Tech Editor Lisa Barber summarized: “If you don’t act, you could become more vulnerable to hackers and scams.”

The report also stressed that UK retailers must help consumers safely and responsibly dispose of old devices when upgrading, under the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment directive, however while this may reduce e-waste via recycling schemes, it doesn’t always translate to trade-in savings and financial incentives.

With the exception of a small blip in August, Windows 10’s market share has been steadily dropping since the launch of Windows 11, but it wasn’t until July 2025 that the newer OS overtook its predecessor (via Statcounter).

