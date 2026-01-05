Elon Musk goes all-in on SMBs with new Grok Enterprise and Business offerings

Grok is now available in business-focused formats with extra security

$30 per month will get you Grok Business – the same price as ChatGPT Business

Third-party integration kicks off with direct links to Google Drive

xAI, the Elon Musk-owned platform behind the AI chatbot Grok, has launched new Business and Enterprise plans to give commercial customers access to the latest models, including Grok 3, Grok 4, and Grok 4 Heavy.

One of the key differentiators between these two new business-focused tiers and the consumer-facing Grok model is that Business and Enterprise customers will gain additional security measures. Naturally, and as is the case with other enterprise-grade AI platforms, the models are not trained on these interactions.

In a bid to take custom away from rival platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini, Grok will also integrate with third-party applications such as Google Drive.

Grok Business/Enterprise takes on ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot

Although Grok won't use company data for training, that proprietary data still informs the chatbot to produce more applicable insights while adhering to third-party settings: "Grok respects your existing Google Drive permissions. If a file isn't shared with you in Drive, you won't see it in Grok."

Musk's chatbot app will also cite sources to help users verify answers.

From an admin point of view, Grok Business teams can be managed from a central console, with usage insights, unified billing and user management dashboards.

Enterprise upgrades include custom single sign-on (SSO), directory sync (SCIM), extra auditing and security controls, and options for app-level encryption with customer-managed keys through 'Enterprise Vault' – an extra.

Pricing for Grok Enterprise is customized to each business use case, however xAI has confirmed that Grok Business will cost $30 per user per month, which matches ChatGPT Business (though annual billing is cheaper). Gemini offers cheaper business-oriented plans at $14 and $21 per user per month, which indicates that Musk is directly targeting rival company OpenAI – one he has a a tumultuous history with.

The consumer-facing Grok remains free to use on a limited basis, with SuperGrok (newer models, extended memory, image model, and more) costing $30 per month ($10 more than the $20-per-month ChatGPT Plus).

