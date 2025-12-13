Orico’s PTM docks feature removable SSD trays for portable storage

Two models split audio, display, and power features, giving buyers a difficult choice

Network sharing through a host lets the PTM act like a small NAS

Orico has released a compact PTM dock that takes an unusual approach to portable storage.

The product comes in two versions - PTM1 and the upgraded PTM2 - both built around front loading M.2 SSD trays that slide into the chassis.

The concept is simple, the product works as a docking station while the removable SSD modules double as portable drives that slip into a bag or pocket.

A tricky choice

Each tray accepts SATA or NVMe drives from 2230 to 2280. When removed, the module acts as a standalone USB-C drive. When returned to the dock, it mounts instantly and works like any external storage device.

PTM1 includes one tray and the newer PTM2 includes two, giving users a choice between compactness and expanded onboard storage.

On the back, PTM1 provides PD100W, HDMI at 4K60, RJ45 and USB 2.0 ports. PTM2 adjusts the layout with DC65W power, PD60W, two HDMI 4K60 ports, RJ45 and the same pair of USB 2.0 ports.

Both include eject buttons for their SSD trays and rely on a small internal fan. Although this should manage heat effectively enough, there's still a chance the fan could become audible under heavier workloads.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Peak speeds reach 10Gbps, so it won’t match USB4 or Thunderbolt hardware.

The two models split their features in ways that leave users choosing between audio controls or dual displays.

PTM1 includes a 3.5mm audio combo jack and a front volume knob while PTM2, with its extended storage, leaves both out.

Neither offers the entire set of features that some users might want in a single unit, which is slightly annoying. Maybe a future PTM3 will address that imbalance.

Orico’s PTM isn’t a NAS per se, but you should be able to attach this storage over a network through a connected computer and use it much like one.

We reviewed the PTM1 previously and said: “Orico has developed this simple docking station to provide a fast way to connect your laptop with a handy integrated portable SSD enclosure that transports files between the office, home and meetings.”

PTM1 is priced at $120 while the PTM2 is currently $142.99, down from is regular price of $169.99.

Via Minimachines (in French).

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.