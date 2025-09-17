MSI Datamag promises 4000MB/s reads through USB4 connectivity

Its 4TB capacity ranks among the largest SSD options available

An aluminum alloy enclosure keeps the weight at only 85g

MSI has revealed the Datamag 40Gbps, a portable solid-state drive that combines a magnetic mounting system with USB4 connectivity.

The company claims sequential read speeds reaching 4000MB/s and write speeds of 3600MB/s, placing it among the fastest external SSD options currently available.

This device is offered in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, which positions the top tier as one of the largest SSD choices for consumers.

Magnetic attachment and lightweight design

The key design element is the magnetic system that allows the drive to snap directly onto laptops, tablets, or smartphones using included metal rings.

This approach is intended to reduce cable strain and keep the SSD stable during transfers.

A hanging ring offers additional convenience for those who want easy access during travel or field work.

At just 85g, the aluminum alloy enclosure keeps weight low while providing durability and heat dissipation.

The magnetic concept may appeal to creators working on location, but questions remain about how well the magnets will hold during movement or vibration.

MSI describes the Datamag as tailored for creators managing tasks like 4K video production and mobile editing.

The 4TB version reportedly supports iPhone Pro models capturing ProRes video, offering space for roughly 143 minutes of 4K/120 fps footage.

Compatibility extends across Windows PCs, macOS systems, Android smartphones, digital cameras, and gaming consoles, making the device versatile.

The package includes both long and short USB-C cables and a USB-C to USB-A adapter, which broadens compatibility with older hardware.

MSI’s Datamag App is provided for checking available capacity, backing up or restoring media, and managing files.

Such tools may simplify organization for mobile users, but their usefulness will depend on software stability and regular updates.

Although the speeds and capacities suggest premium performance, independent testing will be needed to confirm whether it truly ranks among the best portable SSD solutions for demanding professional video workflows.

MSI backs the drive with a five-year warranty, signaling confidence in its reliability for critical tasks.

Via The Guru of 3D