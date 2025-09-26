MOVESPEED GD10 SSD offers read speeds up to 1060 MB/s for fast transfers

The 1.83-inch touchscreen provides password protection and monitoring of drive status

Lost Mode automatically notifies users when the device is detected elsewhere

Say hello to the MOVESPEED GD10 external storage - a portable SSD that measures 71 x 63 x 20 mm and weighs 163 grams.

It features a 1.83-inch color display with 240 x 284 pixel resolution and a reinforced zinc alloy body, sporting a touchscreen which displays information such as temperature, disk health, and connection history, and it allows adjustments of language and interface themes.

Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities with 3D NAND Flash memory, the device also features a touchscreen that lets users view real-time transmission speeds and manage file encryption through password protection.

An unusual approach to external storage

According to MOVESPEED, the GD10 supports read speeds of 900–1060 MB/s and write speeds of 750–900 MB/s.

It connects via a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 interface with a maximum bandwidth of 10Gbps, and it is compatible with multiple operating systems and devices.

The SSD supports ProRes 4K video recording from iPhone models such as the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro, allowing direct file storage on the device.

The company says this device is designed as a secure drive that offers encrypted access, real-time monitoring, and tracking functionality.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The GD10 can enter encryption mode when disconnected from a device, requiring a password to access stored data.

It is compatible with Apple’s Find My network, providing location tracking, sound alerts, and directional guidance when locating the SSD.

It also supports Lost Mode, which sends notifications when detected by another device within the network.

To further protect user data, the location data is encrypted and not stored on the GD10 itself.

This device comes with a zinc alloy casing that includes ventilation holes to manage heat during high-speed transfers.

The device is accompanied by two small fidget toys, a magnetic push toy and a roller, which can be used for stress relief.

The GD10 is available through AliExpress and Kickstarter, with shipping covered for supporters during the campaign.

On Kickstarter, early backers will benefit from a 40% discount, bringing the cost for the 1TB model to HK$1,236 (approximately $159).

On Aliexpress, the 1TB model is listed for AU$146.46 (about $96) with a large AU$260.37 (about $171) price cut at the time of writing.

The company offers a three-year warranty and provides software updates and technical support.