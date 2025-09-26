High security SSD from Flexxon offers AI protection against tampering

X-Phy Guard Solution has slower speeds than consumer drives but focuses on security

It seems destined to be a niche product as rollout to wider market still unconfirmed

Singapore-based security company Flexxon has released what it calls the first solid-state drive with embedded artificial intelligence security.

Branded as the X-Phy Guard Solution, the product combines an SSD with AI-driven monitoring and a subscription service that costs from $249 per year.

The drive is pitched as a last line of defense, with features aimed at protecting data even if other security layers fail.

Lite, Essential, and Premium editions

The device can monitor for ransomware, cloning, ambient interference, and temperature changes that may indicate tampering.

If any unusual activity is detected, the device can lock itself and alert the user.

Access can then be restored through authentication, or in extreme cases the data can be wiped in order to prevent unauthorized use.

Flexxon is pitching its SSD at high-security users, including government agencies and industrial operators.

The X-Phy drive is based on PCIe NVMe M.2 hardware with 3D NAND flash, paired with a controller running firmware that integrates the company’s AI One Core Quantum Engine.

The company hasn’t revealed exactly how its engine operates, so we’re not sure if the system functions independently of a host or relies on a combination of hardware and software processes.

The X-Phy comes in Lite, Essential, and Premium editions. Lite, priced at $249 a year, provides a smaller feature set with ransomware monitoring and power lock.

Essential builds on that with cloning detection and ambient interference alerts for $359 a year.

Premium offers the full package, adding temperature monitoring, tampering alerts, and the option to wipe data automatically, priced at $489 a year.

The X-Phy comes with 1TB of storage, but with sequential read speeds of up to 1,700MB/s and write speeds up to 1,200MB/s it’s well below consumer NVMe SSDs that reach above 3,000MB/s.

Camellia Chan, founder and chief executive officer of Flexxon, said: “With innovations like the X-Phy, we will be better equipped to leverage on the benefits of technology while safeguarding ourselves against rising cyber threats.”

Flexxon says it intends to extend availability beyond enterprise customers, but there’s no word on when that will happen.

For now, the X-Phy remains a niche product designed to add an additional hardware-based security layer at a cost.