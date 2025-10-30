iKlips S USB-C Nano Touch Fingerprint SSD moves 1GB in about three seconds

Fingerprint security supports 20 users, but it lacks AES-256 encryption

256GB capacity limits large creative workflows despite its transfer speed

The iKlips S USB-C Nano Touch Fingerprint SSD is designed for users who value fast transfers and compact portability.

Developed by ADAM, this device measures just 14 x 26 x 17mm and weighs only 5.2 grams, making it easy to slip into a pocket or attach to a keychain.

Despite its small size, it can transfer 1GB of data in roughly three seconds, a speed that places it close to the best SSD options in the portable segment.

Practical design meets real-world needs

Its compact aluminum body feels sturdy enough for daily use, although prolonged handling or exposure to heat could affect durability over time.

The device connects instantly to any USB-C port without extra drivers, making it convenient for professionals who move between iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS.

With transfer rates of up to 450MB/s for reading and 400MB/s for writing, it enables smooth handling of large photo or video files.

These speeds place it well above standard flash drives, although sustained transfers over long sessions may show throttling because of its size and lack of active cooling.

Compared with the largest SSD units on the market, its 256GB storage capacity feels limited for heavy workflows.

Security is managed through an integrated fingerprint sensor that replaces password-based access. Users can register up to twenty fingerprints, allowing shared use within small creative teams.

While this adds a practical layer of protection, biometric security in portable drives has not always proven foolproof, and data safety still depends on careful handling rather than the sensor alone.

The absence of hardware encryption standards such as AES-256 may concern professionals dealing with sensitive material, especially in regulated industries.

The iKlips S provides cross-platform convenience and quick offline transfers, solving a common issue faced by those working across multiple devices.

While it serves as a bridge device, and is fast, small, and adaptable, it is unlikely to satisfy power users with large datasets.

At around $89 on Amazon, the iKlips S delivers impressive speed in a compact form, but its longevity remains uncertain.

This device stands as a practical travel companion suited for short bursts of work and temporary project transfers, but it is not a complete or long-term storage solution.

