SanDisk’s new USB flash drive brings 1TB storage on the go

SanDisk Extreme Fit USB flash drive delivers SSD-like speeds in a thumb-sized package

It’s designed to stay plugged in, blending storage with convenience

SanDisk has released a new USB flash drive designed to expand your device's storage without compromising portability.

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive is the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C model, the company says, with acompact, low-profile design allowing it to remain permanently plugged into laptops or tablets, giving users an easy way to boost capacity without carrying extra gear.

It’s also compatible with most USB-C laptops, tablets, and other devices, offering immediate offline access to data without relying on cloud connections or network speeds.

Compact but capable

SanDisk said that this device is designed for “professionals and students constantly on the move," with the new drive offering read speeds of up to 400MB/s for models between 128GB and 1TB, and up to 300MB/s for the 64GB version - significantly faster than traditional HDDs and close to the lower range of portable SSDs.

For users frequently transferring documents, photos, or videos, this level of performance helps bridge the gap between portable drives and built-in storage.

“Today’s professionals and students are constantly on the move, carrying slim laptops and tablets from home to office, meetings, or class. They need storage that’s easy to access and always ready,” said Christina Garza, Director of Global Brand Management at Sandisk.

SanDisk claims the device can handle everyday use while staying plugged in, but that design could raise questions about long-term durability and heat buildup.

Small flash drives tend to struggle with sustained workloads, and it remains to be seen whether the Extreme Fit can maintain its performance over time.

The drive works with the SanDisk Memory Zone app, which lets users manage, back up, and restore files across Windows and Mac.

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive is currently available for purchase with capacities ranging from 64GB to 1TB.

The 64GB model is priced at $14.99, followed by the 128GB version at $17.99, the 256GB at $27.99, the 512GB at $54.99, and the top-tier 1TB model at $109.99.

