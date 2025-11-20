Kingston's portable SSD features dual connectors, allowing one SSD to serve all laptops, desktops, and mobile devices

Compact metal casing ensures portability for those on the go

USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds move large files efficiently

Kingston Digital has released its first cable-free solid-state drive (SSD) aimed at users seeking a portable and reliable option for data backup and transfers.

The Dual Portable SSD combines the compact look of a traditional flash drive with a durable metal casing, offering both USB Type-A and USB-C connectors.

Kingston claims the device supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds of up to 1,050MB/s read and 950MB/s write, speeds which allow files to move quickly between laptops, desktops, mobile devices, and other compatible systems.

Fast data transfer with USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds

Kingston claims the Dual Portable SSD allows users to transfer, share, and back up files without additional cables.

The compact size (71.85mm by 21.1mm by 8.6mm) and lightweight design of 13 grams enable easy portability.

The device uses 3D NAND memory and supports a broad range of operating systems, including Windows 11, macOS 13.7.6 and above, Linux 4.4x and later, ChromeOS, Android, and iOS/iPadOS 13 or higher.

The Dual Portable SSD is available in capacities of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB, and comes with a metal and plastic casing designed for durability during transport.

It can operate in temperatures from 0°C to 60°C and can be stored between -20°C and 85°C, offering durability for everyday transport.

Kingston’s dual-interface approach allows a single portable SSD to replace the need for separate USB drives, which may simplify data management for some users.

“More and more consumers are looking to take their data into their own hands,” said Liny Cheliyan, Business Manager - Prosumer Flash and SSD Kingston EMEA.

“Now with the convenience of Kingston’s Dual Portable SSD, users can do just that and easily transfer, share or backup their important files across a variety of USB-A and USB-C devices.”

Kingston includes a limited five-year warranty and free technical support, citing the product’s reliability as part of the company’s established memory solutions.

The 512 GB model of this device is listed at $97, while the 1 TB option is priced at $144, and the 2 TB version reaches $239.

