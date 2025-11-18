Never mind SanDisk’s tiny SSD: here are five even smaller USB flash drives you can plug into your MacBook Pro and forget

Sandisk’s 1TB Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive (currently $110, down from $120) reaches up to 400MB/s read speeds on a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection, and can sit in a MacBook Pro or Windows laptop port with almost no overhang.

That means you can enjoy large, fast, always-available storage without worrying the drive getting bumped, snagged, or otherwise accidentally damaged. I've broken a couple of full-sized flash drives over the years, so I know firsthand how easy it is to do.

Using published dimensions and simple volume maths, the Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C drive works out at roughly 4060 cubic millimeters.

It’s tiny, sure, but I've found five even smaller plug and stay drives. While none of these reach 1TB of storage, they do have other benefits (including being cheap), which makes them worth considering.

Best tiny USB flash drives

Save 64% ($81) Hiksemi HS USB S450 Type C stick: was $127 now $46 at AliExpress Hiksemi’s HS USB S450 Type-C stick is one of the closest in spirit to SanDisk's drive. Its 10.6 x 20 x 13.5mm shell adds up to about 2860 cubic millimeters, close to 30% less material than the Sandisk unit, and it comes in 128GB and 256GB versions (so much smaller, capacity-wise) with USB 3.2 speeds up to 450MB/s read.

Twopan Nano SSD 256GB: $100 at Best Buy The Twopan Nano SSD 256GB ($99.99) is an ultra-compact USB-C external drive, measuring just 9.65mm x 14.22 mm. and weighing only 0.18 ounces, it has a built-in fingerprint encryption for secure, fast access, making it a good, portable, privacy-focused option for everyday storage and backups.

Verbatim Store 'n' Stay Nano 64GB: $11.68 at Amazon Verbatim’s Store 'n' Stay Nano USB 3.2 stick targets older MacBook Pro models or users with a USB-A hub. Its 0.69 x 0.56 x 0.31 inch body (roughly 17.5 x 14.2 x 7.9mm), comes to about 1960 cubic millimeters, around half the volume of the Sandisk drive, with 64GB of storage for documents and media.

DSLRKIT 64GB nano drive: $11.90 at Amazon For raw compactness, the DSLRKIT 64GB nano drive is hard to ignore. It measures 16.7 x 12.2 x 2.3mm, only about 470 cubic millimeters, meaning it barely sticks out from a USB-A port, although speeds top out at around 21MB/s.