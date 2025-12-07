Solidigm's 61.44TB SSD offers lower cost per TB than any other large drive

Bulk purchases push the price below $95 per TB for 614TB of storage

QLC Gen4 design provides huge capacity with better value than usual for SSDs

Large PCIe Gen4 SSDs are usually eye-wateringly expensive, but we’ve found a model where the amount of storage you get for the money is better than anything else in its class.

The 61.44TB Solidigm D5-P5336, currently on sale for $5,829.99 on Newegg, ends up offering the best price per TB you can get for any SSD above 16TB.

The D5-P5336 uses QLC memory and a PCIe Gen4 x4 interface and comes in the E1.L 9.5mm form factor that appears in high density servers. It isn’t meant for home desktops, but the sheer amount of storage makes it interesting for anywhere large solid state capacity is needed.

Ten please!

The 61.44TB model is the best value option in the range, with smaller versions offering less storage for a higher cost per TB.

Once you look at the numbers, the pricing becomes surprisingly close to everyday consumer SSDs.

A typical 2TB drive often works out at around $80 per TB, and while this enterprise model is more expensive overall, the gap per TB isn’t especially wide. Large SSDs normally cost far more, so the pricing here is a bargain.

To get the best value, you have to buy the drive in bulk. In practice, that means purchasing ten units for a total of 614TB, which pushes the overall cost above $58,300 but brings the cost per terabyte down to a level nothing else in this capacity class can match.

At that scale, the price falls to under $95 per TB, making it the cheapest way to buy high-capacity PCIe Gen4 SSD storage right now.

The form factor limits where it can be installed, sure, but the D5-P5336 is a practical option for environments that need extremely large SSD storage without paying much higher enterprise prices.

