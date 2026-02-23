The RAM crisis is here and SSD prices have shot through the roof. Why? Because data centers are buying them up and, if that wasn't bad enough, SSDs rely on NAND flash memory chips which are now in short supply as more resources are pumped into AI hardware.

This is terrible news for PS5 gamers, who are now having to part with ridiculous sums of cash for basic storage upgrades. Your best bet right now is to find something on discount, which is exactly what's happening at PS Direct and a few other retailers right now.

While you can buy the 4TB WD Black SN850P for $634.90 over at Amazon (narrowly beating PS Direct's $649.99 asking price down from $1,369.99) for an even heftier storage bump, and bigger discount, the 8TB version of the same SSD is now $1,295.99 (it was $2,729.99). This is still expensive, of course, but these prices are currently beating most other retailers.

Read on for a full list of the current sales, plus a cheaper external hard drive alternative to consider.

Today's PS5 storage deals