A PS5 SSD discount in this economy?

The WD Black SN850P installed in a PlayStation 5.
The RAM crisis is here and SSD prices have shot through the roof. Why? Because data centers are buying them up and, if that wasn't bad enough, SSDs rely on NAND flash memory chips which are now in short supply as more resources are pumped into AI hardware.

This is terrible news for PS5 gamers, who are now having to part with ridiculous sums of cash for basic storage upgrades. Your best bet right now is to find something on discount, which is exactly what's happening at PS Direct and a few other retailers right now.

Today's PS5 storage deals

WD Black SN850P (1TB)
WD Black SN850P (1TB): was $354.99 now $249.99 at PlayStation Direct US

This is a hefty chunk to pay for a 1TB SSD, but this deal at PS Direct takes the price lower than most other retailers. While I think the other models on sale are better value, this is the best place to get this officially licensed model right now.

Price check: Amazon - $259 | Walmart - $279.98 | Best Buy - $354.99

WD Black SN850P (4TB)
WD Black SN850P (4TB): $634.90 at Amazon

This is a big saving on a 4TB model. With a storage capacity of this size, you won't need to worry about buying a new PS5 SSD for years. This same model would have been hundreds of dollars less last year, but you're not going to find it cheaper than this now from a reliable store front.

Price check: PS Direct- $649.99 | Walmart - Out of stock | Best Buy - $1,369.99

WD Black SN850P (8TB)
WD Black SN850P (8TB): was $2,729.99 now $1,295.99 at PlayStation Direct US

A big discount here for the 8TB model, which was already pretty expensive before this pricing madness began. This will see you through the PS5 generation easily, and likely some time into the next with its massive storage capacity.

