Sony has taken more than $1,000 off some top PS5 storage upgrades at PS Direct
A PS5 SSD discount in this economy?
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The RAM crisis is here and SSD prices have shot through the roof. Why? Because data centers are buying them up and, if that wasn't bad enough, SSDs rely on NAND flash memory chips which are now in short supply as more resources are pumped into AI hardware.
This is terrible news for PS5 gamers, who are now having to part with ridiculous sums of cash for basic storage upgrades. Your best bet right now is to find something on discount, which is exactly what's happening at PS Direct and a few other retailers right now.
While you can buy the 4TB WD Black SN850P for $634.90 over at Amazon (narrowly beating PS Direct's $649.99 asking price down from $1,369.99) for an even heftier storage bump, and bigger discount, the 8TB version of the same SSD is now $1,295.99 (it was $2,729.99). This is still expensive, of course, but these prices are currently beating most other retailers.
Read on for a full list of the current sales, plus a cheaper external hard drive alternative to consider.
Today's PS5 storage deals
This is a hefty chunk to pay for a 1TB SSD, but this deal at PS Direct takes the price lower than most other retailers. While I think the other models on sale are better value, this is the best place to get this officially licensed model right now.
Price check: Amazon - $259 | Walmart - $279.98 | Best Buy - $354.99
This is a big saving on a 4TB model. With a storage capacity of this size, you won't need to worry about buying a new PS5 SSD for years. This same model would have been hundreds of dollars less last year, but you're not going to find it cheaper than this now from a reliable store front.
Price check: PS Direct- $649.99 | Walmart - Out of stock | Best Buy - $1,369.99
A big discount here for the 8TB model, which was already pretty expensive before this pricing madness began. This will see you through the PS5 generation easily, and likely some time into the next with its massive storage capacity.
Price check: Amazon - $1,296 | Walmart - Out of stock |