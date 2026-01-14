If you thought console gamers were safe from the ongoing RAM shortage, then I'm afraid to say that you were sorely mistaken.

Sure, the price of a shiny new PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch 2 hasn't shot up just yet (though Nintendo has warned that it's monitoring the situation), but we're already seeing the cost of some key accessories rising rapidly.

If you were in the market for one of the best SSDs for PS5, then you're in a tough spot. Prices have skyrocketed across the board at online retailers like Amazon with our most recommended models like the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink up more than 80% (that's an increase to an eye-watering $319.99 from the somewhat more reasonable rate of around $170 in November last year).

The NANDpocalypse is upon us

(Image credit: Amazon)

Why is this happening? In part it's due to the massively increased cost of the NAND flash memory chips fitted to most SSD as more and more resources are turned towards building short-term and long-term memory for AI data centres.

As reported by PCGamer, storage giant Kingston has already seen a 246% hike in NAND costs in less than a year and, of course, it's inevitable that much of that is passed on to the consumer.

Back in December, the company's datacenter SSD business manager Camera Crandall advised consumers to upgrade their storage "now" because "prices are going to continue to go up" seemingly indefinitely.

The CEO of NAND manufacturer Phison sounded the alarm even earlier, revealing that most manufacturers were already "sold out" for the entire of 2026 as early as November 2025.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of this means that prices aren't going to come down in the foreseeable future and, unless you get extremely lucky and manage to find stock at pre-surge rates, it's a terrible time to buy as a result.

Don't lose all hope

(Image credit: Western Digital)

Realistically, if you don't already have a PS5 SSD on hand then you should really start seriously considering some alternatives.

The most simple solution (aside from just gritting your teeth and uninstalling loads of games every time you need to free up space) is to pick up one of the best PS5 external hard drives instead.

You can't use them to run PS5 games natively, though they can store them in between play sessions, but their lack of NAND memory means that prices are still mercifully normal right now.

I have a massive 5TB Seagate Game Drive for PS5 fitted to my personal PS5 and, while it's not quite as convent as an SSD, at just $149.99 / £139.99 it's a hell of a lot cheaper.

You can check out some of my other personal picks below.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.