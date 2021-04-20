Looking for the best PS5 external hard drives right now? Then you're in the right place. A recent PS5 firmware update means that external storage has become even more helpful on Sony’s latest console: before the update, external drives could only store PS4 games, but now PS5 titles can live on external drives too.

It’s a welcome new feature: with more PS5 games arriving, huge PS4 game libraries playable on the console, and no sign of Sony’s official upgrade SSDs, a high-quality external drive could become your best PS5 accessory.

The update makes the PS5’s storage situation pleasingly clear. External drives can now store PS5 games, but you’ll have to transfer them back to the console to play them. It’s helpful because you can easily mix and match the PS5 games you’re playing without relying on a sluggish internet connection. If you’ve got an extensive library of PS4 games, your PS5 can run them directly from the external drive, which means that you can save your PS5’s SSD for the latest titles.

External storage has never been this useful on the PS5, and there are loads of external drives that you could use. That choice can be daunting, but we’ve rounded up the top options and divided them into three essential categories. All you’ve got to do now is figure out what kind of drive you need – and then get your favorite games downloading.

Best PS5 external SSDs

Our countdown kicks off with external SSDs, which are undoubtedly the most eye-catching choice for external storage. They’re the fastest external drives by far, which means they outpace conventional hard disks and make the most of the PS5’s USB bandwidth – in terms of loading and transfer times, they’re your best options. Plenty of external SSDs offer more speed than the PS5 can handle, too, which makes them functional on PCs and laptops with Thunderbolt, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and Gen 2x2 ports. Loads of SSDs are also tiny and have ruggedized features, so they’re perfect if you need a drive for frequent transport.

External SSDs have downsides, too: they’re more expensive than hard disks, and their capacities tend to be smaller unless you’re willing to spend vast amounts of money. Here are the best PS5 external SSDs around:

The Crucial X8 uses an NVMe SSD, which means it’s got more speed than older and more affordable SATA SSDs. Its pace gets close to saturating the PS5’s USB ports – it’s not the fastest option when it comes to portable SSDs, but the Crucial is easily good enough to tackle console use.

Crucial’s drive withstands shocks, vibrations, 7.5ft drops, and extreme temperatures, so it’ll survive life on the road and around the house, and its robust design joins with impressive dimensions and impressively low prices.

Be aware, though, that there are lighter or slimmer drives available elsewhere, and more pace can be found on rivals, although you’ll have to pay for it. The Crucial may not be the slimmest, lightest or fastest, but it’s never far off and it’s always pretty affordable, and that makes it a good choice.

Samsung has proven itself to be the modern master of the SSD, so it’s no surprise that its latest portable drive is impressive.

It’s available in capacities between 500GB and 2TB, and there’s plenty to like: it’s barely longer than a bank card, and its 8mm thickness and 58g weight make it the smallest and lightest portable SSD in this group. If you want to use this drive for secure functions alongside your consoles, it has AES 256-bit encryption.

The T7 is quick enough to nearly saturate the PS5’s USB ports, although Seagate and LaCie’s drives are faster. That speed advantage isn’t essential for PS5 use, but it could be a dealbreaker if you want to use the drive with PCs and laptops too. Also bear in mind that while the Samsung T7 has reasonable build quality, but it doesn’t have the drop, shock, and temperature certifications of its rivals.

The price is lower than most rivals, and the Samsung combines decent speeds with tiny dimensions. It’s ideal if you want good pace at a lower price than most other portable SSDs.

WD Black P50 Superb speed and design with a high price Specifications Capacity: 500GB - 4TB Interface: Thunderbolt 3/USB-C Dimensions: 62mm x 118mm x 14mm (WxDxH) Weight: 115g Warranty: 5yr RTB Reasons to buy + Extremely fast + Robust, good-looking exterior + Five-year warranty Reasons to avoid - Pricier than most portable SSDs - Larger than many rivals

WD Black products are usually bold, and the P50 portable SSD is no different thanks to an exterior made of ridged, black metal.

The exterior is rock-solid and withstands drops and bumps, so it’ll withstand everyday life. Beyond the design, you’ll find an NVMe drive that tops out at a mighty 2,000MB/s. That pace is far beyond what the PS5 can handle, but it does mean that the P50 will saturate the console’s USB ports and deliver maximum speed. It also means that you can use that pace on devices with future-proofed USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 or Thunderbolt 3 ports.

There are downsides to this drive. It’s heavier and thicker than most portable SSDs, and it’s more expensive than most.

If you’ve got the cash and need a product that’s great for the PS5 and ideal for the future, though, the WD Black P50 is a tremendous, future-proofed choice.

LaCie Rugged SSD Pro Great speed and impressively robust design Specifications Capacity: 1TB - 2TB Interface: Thunderbolt 3/USB-C Dimensions: 65mm x 98mm x 17mm (WxDxH) Weight: 100g Warranty: 5yr RTB Reasons to buy + Rock-solid build quality + Very fast + Five-year warranty Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Thicker than most portable SSDs

Most portable SSDs have shock and drop-resistant designs, but few drives go as far as the LaCie Rugged SSD Pro. It’s officially rated for water resistance, three-meter drops, two tons of crush resistance and dust resistance, so it’s virtually indestructible – perfect if you need a gaming drive to take on the road. It’s even got a flap that closes to protect the USB-C port.

This tough hardware sits inside a smart and subdued rubber casing, and a generous five-year warranty protects the LaCie.

The rugged design doesn’t come at the expense of speed. This is another drive that saturates the PS5’s USB ports and heads beyond 2,000MB/s if you’ve got the right hardware, which makes it ideal for console use now and other devices in the future.

The design means that the LaCie is a little heavier and thicker than most SSDs, and it’s very expensive. But if you need a drive with lashings of speed and tough design, it’s worth the outlay.

The Seagate FireCuda drive is one of the more expensive SSD options around, but it does offer a band of customizable RGB LEDs that can display hundreds of colors and synchronize with Razer peripherals. No other drive here provides that feature.

Elsewhere, the Seagate has great build quality, which makes it easier to live with – although the sharp corners are annoying. The five-year warranty also offers good protection. In terms of performance, it’s great – like the Samsung, WD and LaCie drives, the Seagate saturates the PS5’s USB ports and offers even more speed on devices with compatible USB or Thunderbolt ports.

If you don’t need that future-proofed speed, consider the Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD. It’s still quick enough to handle the PS5, and it doesn’t have RGB LEDs, but it is cheaper than the FireCuda.

If you want sensational speed and RGB LEDs, the Seagate serves up those alongside a generous warranty. It’s an impressive and eye-catching option.

Best portable PS5 external hard drives

Portable hard disks combine large capacities with relatively low prices and small physical sizes. That makes them ideal for storing extensive collections without spending loads, and they also work well if you need to take your drive on the road or around the house. They can’t compete with SSDs for speed, though, and they also tend to be more expensive than conventional desktop hard drives. Check out our favorite portable PS5 external hard drives, below:

The Seagate Game Drive is the only external hard disk officially licensed by Sony. While it’s technically licensed for PS4 devices, these drives will work with the PS5, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the licensing extended to Sony’s latest machines.

It’s available in capacities of 2TB and 4TB and is also available in The Last of Us and Marvel’s Avengers designs if you’d like something to represent your favorite game. Both capacities are solid options for ample storage, and both are cheaper than the WD drives – only the Toshiba Canvio Basics is more affordable. In terms of speed, it’s mid-range: fine, but not particularly impressive.

Seagate’s drive is lighter and slimmer than most rivals, and it has a robust aluminium exterior that’s stronger than the plastic Toshiba. It’s not fast or feature-packed, but it’s a good-looking, affordable and official option.

Toshiba’s drive is the cheapest portable hard disk here by some distance, and it’s also the only one available that drops right down to a 500GB capacity. If you’re on an extreme budget and you know that you only need a drive for a handful of key games, then that makes the smallest Canvio appealing.

The low price, broad range of capacities and no-nonsense design pair with reasonable weight and dimensions, but the Canvio also has compromises. It’s not particularly fast, so it’s not suitable if you want the quickest hard disk available to play your old PS4 library or transfer PS5 games to the console’s SSD. Also bear in mind that its plastic exterior has mediocre build quality, so it’s not the best option for tossing into a bag. Still, this is a solid choice if you need external storage on a tight budget.

WD Black P10 Not cheap, but it's got good design and performance throughout Specifications Capacity: 2TB – 5TB Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Dimensions: 88mm x 118mm x 12.8mm – 20.8mm (WxDxH) Weight: 140g – 230g Warranty: 3yr RTB Reasons to buy + Solid hard disk speeds + Good design and build quality + Decent warranty Reasons to avoid - Pricier than many hard disks - Not slim or light

The WD Black P10 is the most expensive portable hard disk here, and the P10 tries to justify the cost in several important ways. It’s got a robust metal exterior that offers rock-solid build quality for frequent transport, and its ridged design makes it eye-catching.

The P10’s internal hard disk is the fastest out of the quartet of portable hard disks here. While it’s still a long way behind the PS5’s internal SSD, it means slightly faster loading times for PS4 games and quicker PS5 game transfers.

The P10 also has a three-year warranty, which is an extra year of protection when compared to the cheaper Toshiba and Seagate drives.

Hard disks may not compete with SSDs when it comes to speed, but the WD Black P10 offers good performance and design, and it’s still far more affordable than an SSD – and with bigger capacities. If you’d like reasonable performance and rock-solid design, the P10 is the top choice.

The WD My Passport drives occupy the middle ground in the portable hard disk market. These products offer reasonable speeds that sit between the quicker WD Black P10 and the slower Toshiba Canvio, which is reflected in the mid-range pricing.

The My Passport is one of the slimmest portable hard drives around, and its weight levels aren’t bad either – it’s lighter than the WD Black and Toshiba Canvio products. At smaller capacities it’s the lightest drive in this group.

Elsewhere, the My Passport has a three-year warranty, which means it’s got one more year of coverage than the Toshiba and Seagate products, and it’s available in blue, black and red shades. The 5TB capacity option also makes this product a little more versatile than its cheaper rivals.

The My Passport is unfussy but effective, with a solid specification, reasonable speed, and decent mainstream performance, making it a very good mid-range choice.

Best PS5 desktop external hard drives

External desktop hard drives are the cheapest way to get loads of external space for your gaming collection, but they’re slow and large compared to external SSDs and portable hard drives. If you have loads of games to store and don’t need to move the drive from alongside the console, though, they make loads of sense. Check out our best PS5 desktop external hard drives, below:

WD Elements Desktop Not fast or flashy, but it's affordable and reliable Specifications Capacity: 2TB – 18TB Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Dimensions: 48mm x 135mm x 169mm (WxDxH) Weight: 910g – 950g Warranty: 2yr RTB Reasons to buy + Huge capacities available + Cheaper than the competition Reasons to avoid - Not particularly fast

The WD Elements range isn’t flashy and doesn’t include future-proofed features, but it does offer a huge amount of versatility: its capacities range between a modest 2TB and a vast 18TB, and prices remain sensible, with the cost regularly undercutting the other desktop drives mentioned here.

The Elements drive looks good, with a sleek and sturdy exterior, although this drive is a little larger and heavier than some of the other desktop options. The performance levels on offer are not spectacular, either: the Elements delivers similar speed to the PS4’s hard disk. That’s fine for playing and storing games, but don’t expect the levels of pace you’ll find on an SSD.

As usual, though, a hard disk sacrifices speed to deliver affordability and capacity, and the WD Elements drive offers lashings of space at solid prices. If you’ve got a huge game collection to store and don’t want to spend loads of cash, this is a great choice.

WD Black D10 Good hard disk speed and design, but it's not affordable or subtle Specifications Capacity: 8TB Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Dimensions: 125mm x 195mm x 44mm (WxDxH) Weight: 980g Warranty: 3yr RTB Reasons to buy + Decent hard disk speed + Rock-solid design + Extra USB ports Reasons to avoid - Pricier than competitors - Not small or light

As with other WD Black products, the D10 places a big emphasis on bold design, and build quality is superb. Handily, the D10 has a couple of USB ports that can charge controllers and peripherals, which is a handy extra on a gaming drive.

The D10 is only available in an 8TB capacity, and it’s a little more expensive than the equivalent size on the WD Elements. The design accounts for some of that, but the price increase is also justified by a 7,200rpm hard disk. That’s quicker than the 5,400rpm drives used in rivals, and it helps bring a little extra speed to the D10.

Happily, that means the D10 is a little quicker than the PS4’s internal hard disk, so you’ll experience better loading times on the PS5 if you’ve got a hefty collection of old games, and this drive is the fastest way to transfer PS5 games without shelling out more cash for an SSD.

So, while SSDs offer more pace, the D10 serves up great design and loads of capacity. It’s an ideal choice if you want a good-looking and capacious external drive.

G-Technology ArmorATD A top-tier option for frequent travellers Specifications Capacity: 1TB – 5TB Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Dimensions: 87mm x 130mm x 21mm – 30mm (WxDxH) Weight: 230g – 350g Warranty: 3yr RTB Reasons to buy + Great, robust design + Relatively affordable + Not particularly large Reasons to avoid - Mediocre speeds

The G-Technology ArmorATD has a rugged exterior that can withstand dust, water splashes, loads of pressure, and drops from a decent distance. It achieves this feat with an aluminium shell, a rubber bumper, and internal shock mounting.

It’s impressive given that hard disks have moving parts, and protecting them is far trickier than safeguarding SSDs. It makes the ArmorATD ideal if you need a drive to use with your PS5 and sling inside a backpack. The ArmorATD uses a 3.5in desktop hard disk, but it’s designed for portability, so its weight and dimensions sit between larger desktop drives and smaller portable options.

On the inside, the 5,400rpm hard disk means mediocre speeds, so don’t expect great loading and transfer times here – it’s reasonable, but not outstanding.

This drive is not great for speed, but it provides tremendous protection and high capacities, and it’s much cheaper than rugged SSDs. If you need storage and stability on a budget, it’s top-notch.