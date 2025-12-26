If you've just got a PS5 for Christmas, bought one for the holidays, or finally took the plunge and upgraded to the PS5 Pro, then you might find yourself looking to make the most of your new console with some extras.

That's where my top picks for PS5 accessories come in. I'm a die-hard PlayStation user, fan, and enthusiast, and have built many a PlayStation setup around the best accessories going. Such additions can really elevate a setup, and also make perfect gift material too.

For those looking for the most practical additions, first off, I would always recommend an extra DualSense Wireless Controller or two as my first PS5 accessory recommendation, as well as something for audio like the Pulse Elite headset or Pulse Explore earbuds, given their excellent planar magnetic drivers.

If you're looking to go big with an accessory to really enjoy everything the world of PS5 can offer, then you have to consider the PlayStation Portal - my absolute favorite PS5 accessory. Alternatively, you could go big on a PSVR 2 bundle and jump straight into Sony's upgraded home-console virtual reality gaming.

There are some legitimately transformative PS5 accessories here too. If your existing or new PS5 Slim is of the Digital Edition persuasion, then a PS5 disc drive to make your console disc-friendly, and a PS5 vertical stand to ensure you can store it however you want, are game changers - and perfect for PS5 Pro too.

The PS5 accessories in this guide should cater to all PS5 owners' - new or existing - needs, and for those looking for gifts, know that anything here will be well received too.

Chosen by Chosen by Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming I'm a PlayStation enthusiast, collector, and mega fan, and Sony's machines have always been my primary console and way of playing games. As well as writing about video games and hardware for nearly a decade now, I've built up setups populated by accessories for nearly every console, too, with my most extensive being for PS5 - a vast number of the below I have bought myself and tested extensively.

The best PS5 and PS5 Pro accessories

