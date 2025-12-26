My ultimate PS5 accessory picks - 12 essential extras to enhance your setup

Features
By published

Here's what I'd buy first to kit out a PS5 setup

A collage of PS5 accessories on a space themed background
(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation/Edited with Gemini)

If you've just got a PS5 for Christmas, bought one for the holidays, or finally took the plunge and upgraded to the PS5 Pro, then you might find yourself looking to make the most of your new console with some extras.

That's where my top picks for PS5 accessories come in. I'm a die-hard PlayStation user, fan, and enthusiast, and have built many a PlayStation setup around the best accessories going. Such additions can really elevate a setup, and also make perfect gift material too.

Chosen by
A headshot of TechRadar Gaming managing editor Rob Dwiar
Chosen by
Rob Dwiar

I'm a PlayStation enthusiast, collector, and mega fan, and Sony's machines have always been my primary console and way of playing games. As well as writing about video games and hardware for nearly a decade now, I've built up setups populated by accessories for nearly every console, too, with my most extensive being for PS5 - a vast number of the below I have bought myself and tested extensively.

The best PS5 and PS5 Pro accessories

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.