24TB Seagate external hard drive drops to $279.99 — perfect for huge backups and big data lakes
Save big in more ways than one with this massive 24TB external hard drive, now under $280
Many will buy such a large capacity drive without thinking about the risks of ending up with a non-working drive even if this particular model has a 1-year warranty. Remember to backup your backups as well. Ideally using another drive of similar capacity paired with an online cloud-based backup solution.
Boxing Day sales are a great time to find extra storage solutions - and this one certainly caught my eye. The Seagate Expansion 24TB External Hard Drive is now $279.99 (was $329.99) at Bestbuy. That's less than 12 cents per Gigabyte, the lowest I've seen for a while.
This HDD offers automatic recognition on Windows and Mac devices along with a simple drag-and-drop interface, making it quick and easy to start transferring and managing data as soon as you connect it to your device.
With a rotational speed of 7200 RPM (rotations per minute), it's faster than many standard external HDDs, so you'll spend less time transferring data and dealing with large file management (ed: just be mindful of the noise level)
And while the HDD might not be as fast as a solid-state drive, you're getting a whole lot of storage before the end of 2025.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the see the best hard drive deals in your region.
Today's best Seagate Expansion 24TB external hard drive deal
Read moreRead less▼
You can now grab a respectable 15% off this Seagate Expansion 24TB External Hard Drive. With a large storage capacity, this is great for heavy users looking to store high volumes of photos, songs, videos, and documents - it's also a popular choice with gamers for the same reason.
Did I mention that 24TB is a huge amount of storage?
If you so wanted, you could back up 200 HD, extended edition copies of the Lord of the Rings movies (including the Hobbit prequels) and still have a little room left over - that's around 4000 hours of high-quality, 1080p video.
Alternatively, you could store around 5-6 million songs. That's a lot of Taylor Swift. It's an impressive bit of kit with a very impressive price tag. Remember that it comes with Seagate's own free data recovery services for the duration of the warranty (i.e. one year).
But don't just take my word for it. This product is a firm favorite amongst users and has received an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 250,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews.
Other HDD deals to consider
Read moreRead less▼
Seagate isn't messing around with this $60 discount, which gets you 28TB of instant storage for just $12/TB and which beats anything I've seen for a model with this much storage in the Boxing Day sales.
Read moreRead less▼
Right now, you can get this cavernous Seagate Expansion Desktop 26TB Hard Drive for just $310 at Newegg. Personally I'd probably spend an extra $20 to get the 28TB version but it is still a great purchase.
Read moreRead less▼
This superb deal offers you a very respectable 14TB of storage space for just $199.99 for the 14TB WD Elements external hard drive - down from $279.99. Great value if you only need 14TB of data.
Read moreRead less▼
This Seagate 20TB External USB 3.0 hard drive is $279.99, discounted by $339.99 from its original price. If you need tons of space for your games, this amount of storage will last you for a long time. Remember that BestBuy sells the 24TB version for the same price.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.