24TB Seagate external hard drive drops to $279.99 — perfect for huge backups and big data lakes

Backup, Backup, Backup Many will buy such a large capacity drive without thinking about the risks of ending up with a non-working drive even if this particular model has a 1-year warranty. Remember to backup your backups as well. Ideally using another drive of similar capacity paired with an online cloud-based backup solution.

Boxing Day sales are a great time to find extra storage solutions - and this one certainly caught my eye. The Seagate Expansion 24TB External Hard Drive is now $279.99 (was $329.99) at Bestbuy. That's less than 12 cents per Gigabyte, the lowest I've seen for a while.

This HDD offers automatic recognition on Windows and Mac devices along with a simple drag-and-drop interface, making it quick and easy to start transferring and managing data as soon as you connect it to your device.

With a rotational speed of 7200 RPM (rotations per minute), it's faster than many standard external HDDs, so you'll spend less time transferring data and dealing with large file management (ed: just be mindful of the noise level)

And while the HDD might not be as fast as a solid-state drive, you're getting a whole lot of storage before the end of 2025.

You can now grab a respectable 15% off this Seagate Expansion 24TB External Hard Drive. With a large storage capacity, this is great for heavy users looking to store high volumes of photos, songs, videos, and documents - it's also a popular choice with gamers for the same reason.

Did I mention that 24TB is a huge amount of storage?

If you so wanted, you could back up 200 HD, extended edition copies of the Lord of the Rings movies (including the Hobbit prequels) and still have a little room left over - that's around 4000 hours of high-quality, 1080p video.

Alternatively, you could store around 5-6 million songs. That's a lot of Taylor Swift. It's an impressive bit of kit with a very impressive price tag. Remember that it comes with Seagate's own free data recovery services for the duration of the warranty (i.e. one year).

But don't just take my word for it. This product is a firm favorite amongst users and has received an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 250,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews.

