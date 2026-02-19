AI use has now become a promotion metric for Accenture

Older workers are reluctant to adopt, non-users previously warned about their unsuitability

Decision raises questions over who is creating content at Accenture

Accenture is now said to be monitoring employee AI usage in order to link promotion eligibility to the "regular adoption" of internal AI tools, per Financial Times reporting.

Weekly logins for Accenture's AI tools are being linked to some of its senior workers. These will be visible factors in the company's summer promotion decisions.

This comes as senior staff look to be more reluctant to adopt artificial intelligence compared with more junior staff, and workers are clearly not happy about the changes.

Accenture promotions tied to AI usage

Some employees have already called the tools ineffective "broken slop generators," with one worker even threatening to "quit immediately" if they were directly affected.

"Use of our key tools will be a visible input to talent discussions," an email seen by the Financial Times reads.

However, not all workers look to be affected in equal measure. Accenture employs in 12 European countries will be exempt, and those in the US federal government contracts division are also free of the new metric.

Though the enforcement may seem extreme, CEO Julie Sweet had previously warned that staff unable to adapt to AI may not be suitable for the company anymore.

And the company isn't in the best place at the moment, with share prices falling around 42% over the past year. The most recent quarterly revenue growth stood at 5%, with full-year growth set for a modest 3-5% increase.

"Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work," the company said, referring to the need to adopt "the latest tools and technologies."

