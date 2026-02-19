<a id="elk-67adffa4-99c1-45a0-814a-e79530d4177f"></a><h2 id="from-fire-comes-darkness-2">From fire comes darkness...</h2><div class="see-more see-more--clipped" id="2024151996429894047"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet hawk-ignore" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">From fire comes darkness. #HOTD Season 3. TEASER TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/S9UppWzEkr<a href="https://twitter.com/cantworkitout/status/2024151996429894047">February 18, 2026</a></p></blockquote><div class="see-more__filter"></div></div><p id="cbe766ac-1745-4499-86da-553c8f537910">Hello! And welcome to TechRadar's live blog as we count down to <em>House of the Dragon</em> season 3's first trailer.</p><p>I'm Tom Power, TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, and, over the next few hours, I'll be your guide to all things <em>House of the Dragon</em>-related as we prepare for the unveiling of its official teaser. So, make sure you're strappoed in, dragonrider, because it could be a bumpy ride!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>