It's a good time to buy a gaming chair from one of my favorite brands
President's Day has come early, it seems
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It might not be President's Day quite yet, but that doesn't mean that one of my favorite gaming furniture brands hasn't already started its sale for the holiday.
If you head over to the Secretlab website, you can score up to $100 off the flagship Titan Evo gaming chair, one of the highest-rated gaming chairs that we've ever tested. If you'd prefer a softer, more premium material finish, then the Titan Evo NanoGen Edition, which we also loved in our hands-on review, is up to $50 off, too!
Finally, the super Magnus Pro gaming desk could also be yours for up to $139 off, depending on your chosen configuration.
Read on for everything that you need to know.
The Secretlab President's Day sale has arrived
You can save up to $100 on the Titan Evo right now, though the discount varies depending on your chosen design. I've evaluated all the options, and the highest price cut right now is on the Team Vitality special edition.
This plush NanoGen Edition is seriously comfy, and is currently $50 off. It's a worthwhile upgrade if you're after a delightfully soft finish on your next gaming chair.
The Secretlab Magnus Pro is a superb gaming desk that's perfect for work or play. It's feature-packed and long-lasting, making it a worthwhile investment. You can save up to $139 right now, with £89 off this popular black colorway.
The Secretlab Titan Evo has dominated our guides as the best gaming chair and most comfortable gaming chair for years. It remains a highly popular choice among gamers, too, who appreciate not only the high level of comfort that it offers but also its high quality constructions.
I've tested loads of different Titan Evo variants, not to mention a handful of accessories, and been impressed with each one. It's a fantastic all-round pick if you want an excellent gaming chair for the vast majority of use cases.
If you're outside of the US, you can quickly check the best Secretlab Titan Evo deals near you below.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.