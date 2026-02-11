It might not be President's Day quite yet, but that doesn't mean that one of my favorite gaming furniture brands hasn't already started its sale for the holiday.

If you head over to the Secretlab website, you can score up to $100 off the flagship Titan Evo gaming chair, one of the highest-rated gaming chairs that we've ever tested. If you'd prefer a softer, more premium material finish, then the Titan Evo NanoGen Edition, which we also loved in our hands-on review, is up to $50 off, too!

Finally, the super Magnus Pro gaming desk could also be yours for up to $139 off, depending on your chosen configuration.

Read on for everything that you need to know.

The Secretlab President's Day sale has arrived

Save $100 Secretab Titan Evo: was $664 now $564 at Secretlab You can save up to $100 on the Titan Evo right now, though the discount varies depending on your chosen design. I've evaluated all the options, and the highest price cut right now is on the Team Vitality special edition.

Save $89 Secretlab Magnus Pro: was $988 now $899 at Secretlab The Secretlab Magnus Pro is a superb gaming desk that's perfect for work or play. It's feature-packed and long-lasting, making it a worthwhile investment. You can save up to $139 right now, with £89 off this popular black colorway.

The Secretlab Titan Evo has dominated our guides as the best gaming chair and most comfortable gaming chair for years. It remains a highly popular choice among gamers, too, who appreciate not only the high level of comfort that it offers but also its high quality constructions.

I've tested loads of different Titan Evo variants, not to mention a handful of accessories, and been impressed with each one. It's a fantastic all-round pick if you want an excellent gaming chair for the vast majority of use cases.

If you're outside of the US, you can quickly check the best Secretlab Titan Evo deals near you below.