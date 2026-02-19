I looted 36 Cyberpunk home office upgrades for jacking into work

Hey chooms. I recently completed Cyberpunk 2077 again - this time, on the surprisingly smooth Switch 2 as a Corpo V.

So, it was only a matter of time that I followed up my Fallout home office finds with a Cyberpunk inspired collection of home office furniture, decor, gadgets, and gear.

Probably my favorite cyber-themed finds are the very cool grenade-style oil diffuser, the four-set circuit board coasters, and these Cyberpunk custom keyboard caps. You might not be jacking in to your work laptop, but at least it makes writing emails more interesting.

Of course, I had to include my beloved Panam in the set - this detailed Dark Horse Comics figurine is a must. And if you want to bring Night City right into your workspace, I really like this apartment window-like wall art.

You can check out all loot below. And if you've got a netrunner theme already going on, I'd love to hear what's in your home office.

If you want to feed the corps, Secretlab's officially licensed Cyberpunk 2077 office furniture and desk accessories are also on sale right now. They're a bit more expensive, so I've included these in a separate section at the bottom of the page. Click here to fast travel.

Night City loot