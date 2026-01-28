I scavenged 33 pieces of Fallout "loot" that will turn your home office into a Vault-Tec shelter

Deals
By published

Overseer-approved home office gear

A Fallout-themed office chair, mug, notebook, retro nixie clock, and computer mouse against a starburst atomic-age style background
(Image credit: Amazon // Edited with Gemini)

I'm a big Fallout fan, from the classic isometric games to Bethesda's first-person RPGs and the latest TV adaptation streaming on Prime Video. Heck, I even enjoyed didn't hate 76. I love the kitschy, satirical nostalgia of the world and its unashamed 1950s atomic age stylings.

So, I've picked out 33 of the coolest home office loot to get the ultimate Fallout-themed workspace. If you've ever wanted to turn your home office into a Vault-Tec shelter - minus the dubious experiments - here's what I'd choose.

Overseer-approved upgrades

TOPICS
Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.