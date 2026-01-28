I scavenged 33 pieces of Fallout "loot" that will turn your home office into a Vault-Tec shelter

I'm a big Fallout fan, from the classic isometric games to Bethesda's first-person RPGs and the latest TV adaptation streaming on Prime Video. Heck, I even enjoyed didn't hate 76. I love the kitschy, satirical nostalgia of the world and its unashamed 1950s atomic age stylings.

So, I've picked out 33 of the coolest home office loot to get the ultimate Fallout-themed workspace. If you've ever wanted to turn your home office into a Vault-Tec shelter - minus the dubious experiments - here's what I'd choose.

Starting with furniture, there's the retro-style Bush Home writing desk with storage paired with the Noblechairs Vault-Tec office chair with lumbar support and the accompanying cushions.

For home office accessories, I love the retro design of this Nixie clock, which goes nicely with the 50s-style Victrola Bluetooth radio and speaker. Bang this four-piece cast iron mid-century starburst wall decor and Nuka Cola tin wall sign and you can feel the pre-war vibes already.

For the desk, I'm going for the Nuka Cola hardcover pad and pen, while this Mentats tin box offers a good place to stash smaller stationery (and bottle caps, of course). And no Fallout-themed home office is complete without a Vault Boy bobblehead - I've still got mine from the Fallout 4 release watching over me now.

But probably the most unique item are these Gunnar Fallout Edition blue-light blocking glasses - never seen these before but boy, do I want a pair.