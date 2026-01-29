Bring the beach to work: I found 34 ocean-inspired upgrades that turn your home office into a seaside sanctuary

Deals
By published

Beautiful office decor for beach-lovers

A selection of beach and nautical-themed home office decor on a desk
(Image credit: Amazon // Edited with Gemini)

We may be in the depths of winter, but I've hand-picked 34 nautically themed home office upgrades and decor bring the summer shine to any beach-lover's workspace.

Here, you'll find those office essentials like the breezy blue office chair, and a sea-style keyboard and mouse combo that pairs beautifully with this ocean-themed keyboard, mouse mat and wrist rest.

Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.