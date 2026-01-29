Bring the beach to work: I found 34 ocean-inspired upgrades that turn your home office into a seaside sanctuary

We may be in the depths of winter, but I've hand-picked 34 nautically themed home office upgrades and decor bring the summer shine to any beach-lover's workspace.

Here, you'll find those office essentials like the breezy blue office chair, and a sea-style keyboard and mouse combo that pairs beautifully with this ocean-themed keyboard, mouse mat and wrist rest.

You'll also discover seaside-styled decor, like the rope knot bookends, jute rope basket and natural seagrass hand-woven footstool. And for when you want to feel like you're on a coastal vacation without even putting in a request, there's the holiday island Zen garden. It's a lovely little way to unwind when work gets too stressful and your mind needs to drift like a breeze across rolling waves.

From the useful to the novelty, this is everything your home office needs to say, "I may be working, but my heart still belongs to the sea."