Celebrate Mario Day with the best Super Mario and Nintendo home office gear to level-up your workspace
Let's-a go
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It's Mario Day! And it's a great time to transform your home office into a province of the Mushroom Kingdom.
I love my Mario games - well, except maybe the 'educational' ones. But if there's an opportunity to stomp on a Goomba's head, I'm totally there. So, I've selected 18 cool accessories and essentials that bring the world of Super Mario into your workspace.
That means everything from this NES cartridge-style 240-page notebook to the Piranha plant LED desk lamp and Warp Pipe pen pot. Wherever possible, I've opted for officially licensed Mario merch here (after all, it's what our favorite Brooklyn plumber would want).
But I still think the best essentials are the 8BitDo Nintendo-inspired mechanical keyboard and NES-themed wireless mouse. I would've faced Koopa alone just to get my hands on those as a kid.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.