It's Mario Day! And it's a great time to transform your home office into a province of the Mushroom Kingdom.

I love my Mario games - well, except maybe the 'educational' ones. But if there's an opportunity to stomp on a Goomba's head, I'm totally there. So, I've selected 18 cool accessories and essentials that bring the world of Super Mario into your workspace.

That means everything from this NES cartridge-style 240-page notebook to the Piranha plant LED desk lamp and Warp Pipe pen pot. Wherever possible, I've opted for officially licensed Mario merch here (after all, it's what our favorite Brooklyn plumber would want).

But I still think the best essentials are the 8BitDo Nintendo-inspired mechanical keyboard and NES-themed wireless mouse. I would've faced Koopa alone just to get my hands on those as a kid.