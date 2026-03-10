Celebrate Mario Day with the best Super Mario and Nintendo home office gear to level-up your workspace

A selection of Nintendo and Super Mario office gear on a desk
(Image credit: Nintendo // Amazon // Edited with Gemini)

It's Mario Day! And it's a great time to transform your home office into a province of the Mushroom Kingdom.

I love my Mario games - well, except maybe the 'educational' ones. But if there's an opportunity to stomp on a Goomba's head, I'm totally there. So, I've selected 18 cool accessories and essentials that bring the world of Super Mario into your workspace.

Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

