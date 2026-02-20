In my time as a The Legend of Zelda super-fan, I’ve also amassed (read: hoarded) an embarrassingly extensive collection of Zelda swag. From game card holders to plushies, keychains to controllers, I've got it all.

Now, as the 40th anniversary of the franchise looms, I’m on the hunt for the best games, merchandise, and gaming hardware to add to my collection, and there’s no better time than right now to celebrate all that makes the Zelda franchise so great.

Below, you’ll find the best Nintendo Switch 2 Zelda games, accessories, and collectors' items – many of which I personally own or have gifted to friends – to add to your very own Zelda shrine. Happy shopping!

Chosen by Chosen by Josephine Watson Managing Editor, Lifestyle I’ve had a bona fide obsession with all things The Legend of Zelda ever since I was four, having grown up watching my dad attempt (in vain) countless water temples, trounce various manifestations of Ganon, and encounter many wacky characters along the way. Now, I'm a real grown-up with grown-up money, which I broadly choose to spend on products just like (and including) those below.

8 of the best The Legend of Zelda games (Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 & more)

14 of the best The Legend of Zelda gaming accessories

9 of the best The Legend of Zelda display pieces

3 of the best The Legend of Zelda apparel

6 of the best The Legend of Zelda toys and board games

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.