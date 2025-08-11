With nary a tease in sight for the next Legend of Zelda game from Nintendo, I for one, am starting to get impatient. After Breath of the Wild was first announced, it took four years for the game to arrive on the Nintendo Switch, and I'm seriously worried we won't see an expansive new entry to the series for quite some time.

That being said, Zelda games are almost always worth the wait (though I really could do with some solid titles to play on my Nintendo Switch 2), and in the meantime I can indulge in my special interest: deep diving for obscure Zelda trivia and replaying Ocarina of Time for the hundred-and-something-th time.

Below, I've put together some of my favorite facts I've learned over the years, including some rather surprising tidbits I doubt everyone knows. Let me know in the comments below which questions caught you out!

As of right now, there's no official information regarding future Zelda titles, but we do know that the old-school formula is a thing of the past, so there's no telling where Nintendo will come up with next.

At the very least, it's unlikely to be a dungeon editor; Nintendo already tried this in the early development of Echoes of Wisdom before scrapping the idea altogether.

